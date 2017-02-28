Newberry girls want ‘no regrets’ after winning state title

Newberry girls basketball coach Melissa Mendenhall didn’t have to look far for inspiration for her team.
This past April, Bennie D. Bennett, the superintendent of Newberry County schools, died in a traffic collision. He was a constant presence around the Bulldogs practice and his final words to the Newberry program have been the rallying cry for the season.
“It has been a dream season because it’s been a no regrets season for us,” said Mendenhall, whose team will play for the Class 3A state title against Bishop England on Saturday at 2 p.m. “The last conversation (Bennett) had with our team was to leave everything on the floor and when you walk off, leave with no regrets. That’s been our motto all year.”
Newberry (24-4) has gotten over one huge hurdle already this season in beating Seneca in the Upper State finals.
“We’ve played in Upper State four straight years and winning it this year, especially for girls like Nigeria (Davis), who has been there every single year, is a major accomplishment for us,” Mendenhall said.
In the locker room, Mendenhall put up the numbers 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 on the chalk board when the playoffs began. Five victories are needed in the postseason and the Bulldogs have already marked off the first four numbers. The number 1 is the only one remaining, but awaiting Newberry is tradition-rich Bishop England (23-3).
The Bishops are making their sixth straight trip to the finals and are looking for their fifth title.
“I sort of kind of know their history,” co-leading scorer Nigeria Davis said of Bishop England. “Everybody that plays against them has been intimidated. I’m not going to let that factor in how I play.”
Newberry has four players averaging in double figures, led by Davis and Kelsey Felks at 14.7 points per game. Rayanna Davis averages 13.1 and Rehgan Miller averages 11.0.
Having that much firepower gives the Bulldogs hope they can derail Bishop England.
