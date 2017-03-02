Tough love helps coach build championship teams at Keenan

Growing up, Dillon Jones knew he wanted to play basketball at Keenan.
Jones was a water boy for the Raiders basketball teams in 2009-11 and watched his brother Eric Washington win back-to-back titles. Now, it’s Jones’ turn to get his own title when Keenan faces Burke for the Class 2A state championship Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.
"I always wanted to go to Keenan, play for coach Norris," said Jones, who is averaging 9.6 points a game as a freshman. "I loved how they played defense and got after it. No reason to go into a season without the goal to win the championship."
That goal hasn’t changed at Keenan since Jones was handing out water during timeouts. Raiders coach Zach Norris said he measures his teams with state titles. Keenan has won five championships under Norris, who took over in 1999-2000 season.
"It’s all right to win the region but it’s null and void if you don’t go on to play for a state title," Norris said.
Norris lets his seniors, including Tariq Simmons, Rodriguez Marshall and Dantrell Sligh-Rodgers, convey the message that only a state championship will do.
He doesn’t want to let his underclassmen have a say so.
Simmons, a guard on Keenan’s 2015 championship team, said Norris does a good job creating a family atmosphere although it is filled with a lot of tough love. The Citadel commit said he hated Norris early in his career, which didn’t come as a surprise to his coach.
"I don’t want them to like me till their senior year. I’m just old school like that," Norris said.
Simmons said he appreciates Norris’ style, especially now and when he was visiting colleges. He noticed the college practices weren’t that much different than what he sees every day at Keenan.
Simmons almost didn’t come back to Keenan for his senior year after deciding to attend Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, N.C. But after nearly a month there, he told Norris he was coming back.
"Coach Norris said there always was a place for me and he welcomed me back with open arms," Simmons said.
Norris said Simmons’ return was the final piece to this year’s team, and other players were able to benefit from his absence during the summer by getting more playing time.
Simmons had his best performance of the season with 31 points in the Upper State championship game this past weekend. Keenan had two other players (Marshall and Sligh-Rodgers) in double figures and seven players are averaging at least five points or more a game.
"It is a family atmosphere and everyone takes part in everything. They share the ball real well," Norris said. "They don’t mind who is scoring. I saw that over the last few weeks, and we really started believing in each other."
Basketball State Championships
At Colonial Life Arena
FRIDAY
Class A Girls: Estill vs. Green Sea-Floyds, 4 p.m.
Class A Boys: Lewisville vs. Hemingway, 5:30 p.m.
Class 5A Girls: Goose Creek vs. Wade Hampton, 7 p.m.
Class 5A Boys: Blythewood vs. Dorman, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Class 2A Girls: Mullins vs. Christ Church, 11 a.m.
Class 2A Boys: Keenan vs. Burke, 12:30 p.m.
Class 3A Girls: Bishop England vs. Newberry, 2 p.m.
Class 3A Boys: Dillon vs. Southside, 4 p.m.
Class 4A Girls: Wilson vs. North Augusta, 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A Boys: Lower Richland vs. Wren, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10
TV: All games will be carried on WACH 57.2 (TWC).
Comments