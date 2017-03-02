10 players to watch in SC state basketball championships

BOYS
Zach Butler, Dorman – Ohio University signee averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and three assists per game.
Keith Matthews, Blythewood – Stetson signee scored 17 points in 5A Lower State title game. He averages 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.
Trey McGowens, Wren – All-state performer averaging 21.1 points, 7.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.
Ja’Cor Nelson and Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland – Two Division I signees are the Diamond Hornets’ leaders in scoring, rebounds and steals.
Tariq Simmons, Keenan – The Citadel signee scored 31 points in Upper State title game, and averages 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.
GIRLS
D’Asia Gregg, Wilson – Georgia Tech commitment averages 12.6 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game.
Mariah Linney, Goose Creek – Charlotte signee averages 16.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.8 assists per game.
Rhetta Moore, Bishop England – All-State guard averages 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 steals per game.
Brittani McDonald, Mullins – Class 2A Player of Year leads team in scoring at 24.5 points per game, and averages 10.1 steals.
Amari Young, North Augusta – Junior averages 15.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
