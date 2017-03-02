Midlands state basketball championship capsules

Friday
Class 5A
Blythewood
Coach: Zeke Washington (5th year)
Record: 22-5
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 5
Playoff Road: Def. Stratford, 69-43; def. Summerville, 84-39; def. Lexington, 74-71; def. Irmo, 61-50 (OT)
Off per game averages: 66 ppg, 44 FG pct; 67 FT pct
Def per game averages: 55.2 ppg; 37 FG pct; 62 FT pct
Probable Starters: Keith Mathews (10 ppg, 3.5 apg, 5.5 rpg, 2.5 spg); Trey Jackson (14 ppg 2.8 apg, 4 rpg); Kam Riley (7.4 ppg, 4 rpg); Khalil Shakir-Harris (6.6 ppg 3.5 rpg); Jonathan Breeland (5.6 ppg 2.7 rpg, 2 apg)
Key Reserves: Robert Braswell (11.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg); Joshua Bowers (6.5 ppg, 4 rpg); Jacobi Bailey (4.3 ppg); Savion Dawkins (2.5 ppg); Sekwan Jenkins (1.6 rpg)
Dorman
Coach: Thomas Ryan
Record: 22-5
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 3
Playoff Road: Def. Northwestern, 71-37; def. Hillcrest, 67-51; def. Riverside, 79-51; def. Gaffney, 61-47
Off per game averages: 67.4 ppg, 47 FG pct; 68 FT pct
Def per game averages: 53.7 ppg; 376FG pct; 66 FT pct
Probable Starters: Chandler Tate (5 ppg); Tyson McClain (11.6 ppg); Bryson Woodruff (4.2 ppg); Tae Cannon (10.4 ppg); Zach Butler (12.8 ppg, 5 rpg)
Key Reserves: Harris Finley (3 ppg); Myles Tate (8.7 ppg); Ethan Parton (3 ppg); Gabe Bryant (5.2 ppg); Jordan McFadden (3.3 ppg)
Saturday
Class 2A
Keenan
Coach: Zach Norris
Record: 22-5
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 2
Playoff Road: Def. Blacksburg, 89-31; def. Lee Central, 71-48; def. Greenville Tech, 57-44; def. Gray Collegiate, 73-58
Off per game averages: 63.3 ppg; 50 FG pct; 57.9 FT pct
Def per game averages: 51.8 ppg
Probable Starters: Tariq Simmons (18.4 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.3 apg); Rodriguez Marshall (9.2 ppg, 3 apg), Latrell Taylor (4.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg); Dillon Jones (9.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.4 apg); Ervin Stone (5.8 ppg, 2.6 rpg)
Key Reserves: Dantrell Sligh-Rodgers (5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg), Derrick Sinkler (5.3 ppg), Q’Dardius Sanders (3.7 ppg, 2.2 apg)
Burke
Coach: Deon Richardson
Record: 21-4
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 3
Playoff Road: Def. Latta, 67-61; def. Garrett Academy Tech, 57-44; def. Marion, 73-57; def. Calhoun County, 54-53
Off per game averages: 65 ppg; 52 FG pct; 57 FT pct
Def per game averages: 57.5 ppg
Probable Starters: Isaiah Holloway (9.9 ppg); Sidney Robinson (11.8 ppg, 5 apg); Marquez Watson (9.5 ppg); Al Young (8.4 ppg, 6 rpg); Anthony Hill (3 ppg, 7.7 rpg)
Key Reserves: Kweashon Nelson (4.5 ppg); Delonza Simmons (4.7 ppg)
Class 4A
Lower Richland
Coach: Caleb Gaither (1st year)
Record: 20-4
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 5
Playoff Road: Def. North Myrtle Beach, 62-52; def. Lakewood, 57-36; def. Dreher, 41-36
Off per game averages: 59.3 ppg; 56 FG pct; 52 FT pct
Def per game averages: 49.2 ppg
Probable Starters: Ja’Cor Nelson (15.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.0 apg); Savion Townsend (6.6 ppg, 2.1 apg); Daniel Tisdale (5.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg); Tevaughn Higgins (12.0 ppg, 2.9 rpg); Clyde Trapp (17.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Key Reserves: Shakeer Tatum-McConner; Kelvin Hughes; Amari Smith
Wren
Coach: Fran Campbell (34th year)
Record: 23-4
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 6
Playoff Road: Def. Richland Northeast, 75-66; def. South Aiken, 79-64; def. Ridge View, 75-65; def. Eastside, 59-54
Off per game averages: 76.2 ppg; 53 FG pct; 63 FT pct
Def per game averages: 59.1 ppg
Probable Starters: Isaac Ford (18.9 ppg), Jeremiah Nubia (14.9 ppg, 4.3 apg, 49 pct 3PT); Trey McGowens (21.1 ppg, 7.2 apg, 5.1 rpg; Cameron Willis (7.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg); John Kanaan (14.6 ppg, 9.8 rpg)
Key Reserves: Owen Wilson, Brody Bruce, James Copland
GIRLS
Class 3A
Newberry
Coach: Melissa Mendenhall
Record: 24-4
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 4
Playoff Road: Def. Camden, 86-48; def. Pendleton, 80-38; def. Fairfield Central, 64-35; def. Seneca, 69-49
Off per game averages: 65.2 ppg; 55 FT pct
Def per game averages: 40.3 ppg
Probable Starters: Kelsey Felks (14.7 ppg); Reghan Miller (11 ppg); Nigeria Davis (14.7 ppg); Rayanna Davis (13.1 ppg); Zacharia Epps (6 ppg)
Key Reserves: Lindsey Ruff (3.3 ppg); Kelsey Havird (3.6 ppg)
Bishop England
Coach: Paul Runey (33rd year)
Record: 23-3
SC Coaches Poll Ranking: No. 3
Playoff Road: Def. Lake City, 79-26; def. Strom Thurmond, 74-52; def. Dillon, 38-27; def. Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 60-45
Off per game averages: 61.9 ppg; 41.2 FG pct; 57 FT pct
Def per game averages: 35.6 ppg
Probable Starters: Anna Grace Miller (3 ppg); Allie Tucker (6 ppg, 4.7 rpg); Josie Dennis (5.7 ppg, 5.6 rpg); Rhetta Moore (17.7 ppg, 5.5 spg); Christine Egede (7.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg)
Key Reserves: Katie Brooks (6.6 ppg); Katie Cullum (7.3 ppg); Kelly Perkins (2.4 ppg); Kelly Drummond (4.8 ppg)
