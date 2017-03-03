Defense key in Lower Richland’s first title appearance since 2004

Caleb Gaither had high expectations for his first year as Lower Richland coach, but making it to a state championship game has been a little surprising to him.
But after knocking off No. 1 Wilson in the Class 4A Lower State title game, the Diamond Hornets are in the title game for the first time since 2004.
Lower Richland will play Wren in the final game Saturday, and is in search of its first championship since 1999.
“Coming in as a first year coach, you don’t expect to go to a state championship, but that is a credit to our players,” Gaither said. “I have been fortunate to come in with players that are really talented, so I think all the credit goes to those guys. And with my little sprinkle of knowledge, you can’t really expect things like this for your first year as a head coach.”
Some of LR’s talent included Clemson signee Clyde Trapp and Campbell signee Ja’Cor Nelson. The two cousins are the go-to players for the Diamond Hornets, leading the team in points, rebounds and steals. The duo has a strong supporting cast with Tevaughn Higgins, Daniel Tisdale and Savion Townsend. Higgins is third in scoring and Tisdale had a couple of big 3-pointers in last week’s win against Wilson.
“It’s a blessing to be here,” Nelson said. “A lot of people didn’t expect us to be here, but we are proving a lot of people wrong.”
The secret to the Diamond Hornets’ success has been their play on defense end. Lower Richland is allowing 49.2 points a game with an even better mark in the postseason. In the last three games, LR is giving up 38.3 points a game, and it held Wilson’s Blake Walker and Jaylen Quick without a point in the Lower State championship victory.
“We are long and athletic and we can get in the passing lanes. We are scrappy and just try to lock up,” Trapp said. “We all just want to play defense now.”
Gaither said the size of Trapp (6-foot-4) and Nelson (6-5) helps playing defense and getting in the passing lanes. He also has been impressed with the improvement of his team’s ability to rebound.
“We had to find our ways to box out because we played teams that really crashed the boards on the offensive end,” he said. “We had to preach to kids to box out and secure the rebounds.”
Lower Richland will need another lockdown effort against Wren, which is averaging 76.3 points a game, the most of any boys’ team in the championships this weekend. The Hurricanes have four players averaging in double figures, led by all-state performer Trey McGowens (21.3). Wren is shooting 53 percent from the field.
“Defense is just an effort thing. If we lock in and put our minds to it, we know we can do it,” Nelson said.
