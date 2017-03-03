Estill holds off Green Sea Floyds for Class A championship

Roche Brown and Jonica Jackson each had double doubles as Estill held off Green Sea Floyds 49-46 to win the Class A girls championship on Friday at Colonial Life Arena.
It’s the Wild Gators’ third state title. Estill won back-to-back crowns in 1997-98.
Brown, who fouled out in the fourth quarter, finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Jackson added 11 points and 14 boards.
Estill (17-7) took control of the game early in the fourth as Tykeria Jackson scored seven straight straight points to make it 38-27 with less than seven minutes left.
Green Sea Floyds (19-7) got within 48-46 with 14 seconds left, but Estill hit a free throw and grabbed two rebounds off missed free throws.
Tamar Jackson led Green Sea Floyds with 31 points. The Trojans shot just 19.4 percent.
GSF: McCall 3, Z. Johnson 1, Black 8, Tamara Jackson 31, J. Johnson 3. E: Jonica Jackson 11, Roche Brown 14, Beckett 8, T. Jackson 9, Williams 7.
