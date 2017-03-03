Hemingway edges Lewisville for Class A boys championship

Hemingway withstood a furious rally by Lewisville to claim a 72-71 victory Friday night in the Class A boys state championship at Colonial Life Arena.
The Tigers won their sixth state championship and first since 2010.
Desmond Pressley, the Class A player of the year, finished with 21 points before fouling out for Hemingway (22-5). Darius Williams added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Darius Taylor had 10 point.
Trey Keels scored 17 points for Lewisville (19-7). Michael Hill added 15 points, Jadakiss Talford scored 14 and Demetric Hardin chipped in 12.
Lewisville rallied from 12 points down with 3:16 remaining and had a chance for a final shot after the Tigers missed two free throws with 1.2 seconds left. But the Lions never got a shot off.
