Goose Creek girls win second state title in rout over Wade Hampton

Shayla Nelson scored 22 points and added 13 rebounds to lead Goose Creek to a 54-34 victory over Wade Hampton Friday night in the first-ever Class 5A girls basketball championship.
Mariah Linney added 16 points, eight rebounds and seven steals for the Gators. Aniyah Oliver added 11 points.
It’s the second state title for Goose Creek (27-1). They also won one in 2010. The Gators start three sophomores and a freshman. The only senior is Linney, who will play for Charlotte next season.
A 20-0 run that bridged halftime turned an 18-18 tie into a 38-18 Gators lead late in the third quarter. Wade Hampton (22-6) went from the 3:53 mark of the second quarter to the 1:51 point of the third quarter without a point.
Greyson Boone scored 12 points for Wade Hampton.
GC – Shayla Nelson 22, Mariah Linney 16, Aniyah Oliver 11, Saylor 2, Davis 2, Goodman 1. WH – Greyson Boone 12, Erin Dillard 10, Burnside 6, Gutherie 2, Epps 2, Watts 1, Mayberry 1.
Comments