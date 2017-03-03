Dorman edges Blythewood in thriller

Dorman started the year No. 1 and ended it that way.
Zach Butler’s back-door layup with 40 seconds gave the Cavaliers a 55-53 victory over Blythewood in the Class 5A state championship Friday at The Colonial Life Arena.
It’s Dorman’s first state championship and first for coach and former Lexington standout Thomas Ryan.
Bailey Harris, Ryan’s high school coach at Lexington, was in attendance and presented Ryan with a commemorative basketball from the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.
“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Ryan said. “Give Blythewood a lot of credit. They competed and competed. It was two really good basketball teams that played for 32 minutes. We were just fortunate to make the right play at the right time.”
Dorman, which began the season as the preseason No. 1, finished at 23-5.
The final play, which is called Tomahawk, started out with point guard Myles Tate dribbling up top and then moving a little to the left when he found Butler, an Ohio University signee, cutting to the basket with 40 seconds left.
“When they went in that set, I saw it coming. That last play they scored on, they ran it on us last year,” Blythewood coach Zeke Washington said. “I should have done a better job to try and let my kids know it was coming.”
Blythewood had two chances to tie or win but missed a pair of 3-pointers, including one with two seconds left.
The loss ends Blythewood’s season at 22-6. The 22 wins were a school record. The Bengals were making their first title appearance in its 12th year of the school.
“The community really rallied behind us. We had a lot of support. I just wished we could have come through for them,” Washington said. “They poured their hearts into us and we were appreciative of that.”
Robert Braswell and Kam Riley each led Blythewood with 12 points. The Bengals shot 39 percent, including 1-of-12 from three-point range.
McLain led Dorman with 13 points and Bryson Woodruff had 11.
Blythewood trailed by as many as six points in the second half but took a 51-50 lead on Kam Riley’s jump hook with 2:05 left. After Tyson McLain gave Dorman a 52-51 lead, senior Keith Matthews put the Bengals ahead 53-52 with 1:21 to go.
The Bengals came out strong in the first half and led by four points in the first quarter. But Tate closed the first with a 3-pointer to give the Cavaliers an 18-15 lead after one.
The Cavs held the lead throughout the second quarter, but Blythewood cut the lead to two on points on two occasions, the second after Keith Matthews’ layup cut the lead to 25-23 with 1:23 left.
Dorman’s Tyson McClain hit a 3-pointer near the end of the second quarter to give the Cavs a 28-23 halftime lead.
B: Kam Riley 12, Matthews 6, Breeland 4, Tre Jackson 11, Bowers 6, Robert Braswell 12, Bailey 2. D: Bryson Woodruff 11, Cannon 8, Tyson McClain 13, Butler 6, M. Tate 7, Bryant 6, McFadden 4.
