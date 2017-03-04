Photos: Blythewood vs Dorman basketball

Blythewood players react after losing to Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood took on Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood's Tre' Jackson dishes to teammate Kameron Riley in the first period of the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood fans cheer during the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood's Robert Braswell is fouled as he attempts a dunk in the first period against Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood players react after losing to Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood's Kameron Riley can't control the ball on the last play of the game against Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood took on Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood took on Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood took on Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood fans prepare for the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood's Jonathan Breeland drives to the basket in the first period against Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood's Kameron Riley battles for a rebound in the first period against Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood took on Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood's Savion Dawkins plays tough defense on Dorman's Harris Finley during the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood took on Dorman in the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
Blythewood fans cheer during the Class 2A state championship at the Colonial Life Arena, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com