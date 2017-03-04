Defense carries Mullins to 2A girls championship

Sophomore Janell Sindab scored 18 points, Brittani McDonald added 16 and Serenity Hunt chipped in with 15 points to lead Mullins to the Class 2A girls basketball state championship with a 62-50 victory over Christ Church Saturday.
It’s the fifth overall state title for Mullins and first since 1999. Christ Church was the two-time defending Class A state champions.
Mullins (20-2) forced 38 turnovers that included 15 in the decisive first quarter. The Auctioneers had a 21-7 lead after one quarter and only trailed 1-0. They responded with an 11-0 run was never really threatened after that.
Sindab added five steals and five rebounds. Hunt had a game-high eight steals.
Lawren Cook and Bailey Breazeale each scored 16 points to lead Christ Church (26-3). Freshman Marissa Powe added 12 in the losing effort. Cook also contributed 13 rebounds.
M: Janell Sinab 18, Brittani McDonald 16, Serenity Hunt 15, Nichols 6, Moore 4, Williams 3. CC: Lawren Cook 16, Bailey Breazeale 16, Marrissa Powe 12, Pieper 6.
Comments