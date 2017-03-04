Burke outlasts Keenan for Class 2A boys title

Mistakes and missed opportunities cost Keenan a chance of winning another state championship.
Burke capitalized on the Raiders’ miscues as it rallied for a 56-53 win on Saturday in the Class 2A Boys championship game at Colonial Life Arena. It was the Bulldogs’ second state title in three seasons, the other in Class A.
“They kept coming and coming. We told them all week this is a type of team, they will keep coming until the final horn blows,” Keenan coach Zach Norris said. “I think we kind of folded because there was a lot of pushing and shoving and we didn’t keep our composure at the end.”
It was Keenan’s second loss in nine championship games, the first under Norris.
Norris said his team wasn’t crisp in practice this week and thinks the players might have been overconfident. The Raiders defeated No. 1 Gray Collegiate last week to advance to the championship game.
Keenan committed 26 turnovers, leading to 27 Burke points. The Raiders were 13-for-28 from the free-throw line.
“This loss really started Tuesday at practice,” Norris said. “You’ve got to be focused in these big games and we weren’t the whole week. It showed on some of the players. I think we thought the state championship was last week in Greenville against Gray. We kind of relaxed but that’s no excuse.
“There were several times we could have went up double digits, but missed free throws and assignments.”
Keenan held a lead for much of the game behind the performance of All-State guard Tariq Simmons. The senior finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds, his second consecutive 30-point effort. Keenan led by as many as eight in the third quarter and was up 39-36 going into the fourth.
Burke opened the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run, Marquez Watson’s basket gave the Bulldogs a 45-41 lead with 5:17 left.
The teams had three lead changes and five ties in the final quarter, the final coming on Simmons’ basket with 1:04 left to make it 51-51.
But Simmons was whistled for a questionable foul and Al Young hit both free throws to put the Bulldogs up 53-51 with 35 seconds left. Keenan turned it over on its next two possessions, and Watson’s two free throws made it 55-51 with eight seconds left.
On Keenan’s next possession, Simmons was fouled shooting a 3-pointer and hit two free throws to make it 55-53. After Khyree Thompson’s free throw gave Burke a 56-53 lead, the Raiders had one last chance, but Simmons’ half-court shot was offline.
“They could never pull away from us, but we couldn’t ever seem to close the gap. Finally, we got some big putbacks, free throws and turnovers,” Burke coach Deon Richardson said. “At the end, we made free throws, which has been our Achilles’ heel this year.”
Anthony Hill led Burke with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
B: Young 11, Anthony Hill 17, Holloway 8, Robinson 8, Watson 4, Simmons 5, Thompson 1, Brown 2. K: Jones 4, Stone 1, Tariq Simmons 30, Rodriguez Marshall 12 Taylor 4, Rogers 2.
Comments