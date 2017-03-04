Buzzer-beater lifts Bishop England over Newberry for Class 3A girls title

For three quarters, Newberry High looked as if it was going to put its first girls basketball trophy in the school’s trophy case.
But Bishop England staged a furious fourth-quarter rally and Katie Cullum’s layup at the buzzer gave the Bishops a 48-47 victory over the Bulldogs in the Class 3A title game Saturday at Colonial Life Arena.
“It’s very disappointing, very disappointing,” Newberry coach Melissa Mendenhall said.
It’s the Bishops fourth consecutive state championship and fifth in six years.
“You have to give Newberry credit,” Bishop England coach Paul Runey said. “We knew what they did. I considered us the underdog coming in, even though we’ve been here before. On paper, they had us. I’m just super pleased we won it.”
The final basket came after the Bishops called timeout with 8 seconds remaining to set up the final play. Everyone settled on the right side of the court and Josie Dennis found Cullum wide open on the left side of the basket. She laid it in with 1.2 seconds remaining to set off a celebration.
“We said at the time out that we needed to cross pick and get the ball inside to the big girl,” Runey said. “Everybody was trying to stop the drive and that left Katie Cullum wide open on the back side.”
Cullum, a sophomore, was a little surprised she was in the game at the end since she comes off the bench.
“I expected it because as soon as coach Runey called that timeout, he said to get it to the open girl,” Cullum said. “When I cut to the basket, I just knew Josie was going to throw (the ball to me) because I knew she saw me. Then I just pretended it was practice.”
Newberry (24-5) led by as many as 10 points and was ahead 38-30 entering the fourth quarter. But missed shots, missed free throws and turnovers hurt. Bishop England (24-3) chipped away and took its first lead, 44-43, with 1:13 remaining on a layup by Rhetta Moore.
Subrina Davis tied it at 44 by making one of two free throws before Moore scored again to make it 46-44. Zacharia Epps gave Newberry its final lead by converting a three-point play with 32 seconds remaining. The teams traded turnovers before Cullum hit the winning basket.
“Missed free throws, missed layups and giving them second shot opportunities hurt us,” Mendenhall said of her team, which finished 9-for-22 from the free-throw line.
Moore led Bishop England with 13 points and six steals. Christine Egede added 10 points and the Bishops held a 21-6 advantage on points off turnovers.
Kelsey Felks finished with 15 points and 17 rebounds and Davis added 13 points for Newberry.
BE: Rhetta Moore 13, Christine Egede 10, Brooks 9, Cullum 6, Dennis 4, Drummond 4, Tucker 2. N: Kelsey Felks 15, Subrina Davis 13, Epps 9, Davis 6, Miller 3, Ruff 1.
