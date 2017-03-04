High School Basketball

March 4, 2017 7:17 PM

Southside defeats Dillon for fourth state title

By Lou Bezjak

Jalen McKelvey scored 19 points and Tuzion Brock added 15 as Southside defeated Dillon 65-57 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday to win the Class 3A state championship.

It is Southside’s fourth state title and first since 2009.

Southside (27-1) never trailed but Dillon made it interesting after it went on a 12-0 run cut the lead to 34-33 with 1:48 left in the third quarter. The Tigers closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 42-35.

Keenan Norman led Dillon (17-6) with 13 points, and Darius Boatwright added 11. The Wildcats had one of their worst shooting games of the season and shot just 28.2 percent from the field.

High School Basketball

