Southside defeats Dillon for fourth state title

Jalen McKelvey scored 19 points and Tuzion Brock added 15 as Southside defeated Dillon 65-57 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday to win the Class 3A state championship.
It is Southside’s fourth state title and first since 2009.
Southside (27-1) never trailed but Dillon made it interesting after it went on a 12-0 run cut the lead to 34-33 with 1:48 left in the third quarter. The Tigers closed the quarter on an 8-2 run to lead 42-35.
Keenan Norman led Dillon (17-6) with 13 points, and Darius Boatwright added 11. The Wildcats had one of their worst shooting games of the season and shot just 28.2 percent from the field.
Comments