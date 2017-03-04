Trapp powers Lower Richland to state crown

Clyde Trapp and Lower Richland weren’t going to be denied
The Clemson signee scored 16 points in the fourth quarter as Lower Richland survived a shaky start to defeat Wren 51-42 for the Class 4A state championship at Colonial Life Arena.
It was Lower Richland’s first state title since 1999. The school hadn’t played in a championship game since 2004. The win also kept the Midlands teams from being shut out on championship weekend, something that hasn’t happened since 2005. They were 0-3 until the Diamond Hornets’ victory in the final game of the high school season.
Lower Richland didn’t disappoint its large contigent of fans, some of whom got there before 11 a.m.
Trapp finished with 20 points, and picked up the slack after senior Ja’Cor Nelson left with an apparent dislocated elbow with six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Nelson scored 12 points, and his 3-pointer got Lower Richland to within 35-32 after three quarters.
Then it was all Trapp.
He went 10-of-14 from the free throw line, and the Diamond Hornets outscored Wren 34-16 in the second half.
The Diamond Hornets used a 9-2 run during the end of the third and fourth quarters, and held off the Hurricanes for the title. Once Lower Richland got the lead on Trapp’s two free throws, it went to a stall offense to preserve the lead.
It ended a storybook season for coach Caleb Gaither, who won a title in his first season.
Wren looked to make it a blowout in the first half. The Hurricanes went on a 15-0 run at the end of the first quarter into the second quarter, and led 24-6.
The Diamond Hornets answered that run with an 11-2 run. Nelson and Tevaughn Higgins each hit 3-pointers as Lower Richland cut the deficit to 26-17 at halftime.
John Kanaan led Wren with 15 points.
