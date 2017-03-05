Photos: Lower Richland vs Wren boys state championship

Lower Richland fans and players celebrate their Class AAAA Boys State Championship win over Wren at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland's Savion Townsend-Wilson (3) goes up for a bucket over Wren's Cameron Willis (23) during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland's Tevaughn Higgins (5) dives in attempt to to gain control of a ground ball in control by Wren's Trey McGowens front of during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland players and coaches celebrate after a score during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game at the Colonial Life Arena.
Wren's Jeremiah Neubia (4) drives to the bucket as Lower Richland's Clyde Trapp Jr. (12) defends during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game at the Colonial Life Arena.
Wren's John Kanaan (40) prepares to shoot a bucket as Lower Richland's Daniel Tisdale (4) defends during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game at the Colonial Life Arena.
A Lower Richland fan cheers for the Diamond Hornets during LR's Class AAAA Boys State Championship game against Wren held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland's Ja'Cor Nelson (2) goes up for a bucket over Wren's Cameron Willis (23) during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Clyde Trapp Jr. dishes the ball to a teammate during his Class AAAA Boys State Championship game against Wren held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Clyde Trapp Jr. (12) is fouled by Wren's Isaac Ford (2) during the last seconds of their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Clyde Clapp Jr. (12) dunks over Wren defenders during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland's Tevaughn Higgins (5) and Wren's John Kanaan (40) eye a loose ball as it heads out of bounds during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Head Coach Caleb Gaither discusses game plans with an assistant coach during their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game against Wren held at the Colonial Life Arena.
Lower Richland's Clyde Trapp Jr. (12) shoots a free throw bucket to secure the Diamond Hornet's win over Wren during the final seconds of their Class AAAA Boys State Championship game held at the Colonial Life Arena.
