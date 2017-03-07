Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson to play in S.C. Hoops Festival

Basketball fans in the Midlands will get one more chance to see Zion Williamson play this season.
The highly-touted Spartanburg Day junior will be playing in the second annual Capital City Hoops Festival at Heathwood Hall. Williamson will play in the Junior Showcase, which will top juniors from across the state.
There also will be Capital City All-Star games for top senior boys and girls from the Columbia area.
Williamson is the No. 1 prospect in the country for the Class of 2018, according to 247Sports. He has more than 20 Division I offers including Duke, Kansas, South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina and Kansas.
This will be Williamson’s first appearance in Columbia since he set the scoring record at the Chick-fil-A Classic in December. He finished with 107 points in three games, including a single-game record 53 against Gray Collegiate.
Williamson’s dunks have appeared on Sports Center’s Top 10 three times this season. He averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds in helping the Griffins to their second straight SCISA Class 2A title.
In addition to Williamson, the state’s other top three recruits for the Class of 2018 will be in the boys’ game – West Florence’s Sharone Wright Jr., Wade Hampton’s Rashane Duncan and Porter-Gaud’s Aaron Nesmith. Wright, son of former Clemson standout Sharone Wright, has 13 offers including South Carolina and Clemson.
The boys’ Capital City All-Star game features seven Division I commits or signees including Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp, A.C. Flora’s James Reese, Cardinal Newman’s Christiaan Jones, Keenan’s Tariq Simmons, Ridge View’s Kaiden Rice, Heathwood Hall’s Josh Caldwell and Blythewood’s Keith Matthews
Ridge View’s Armanii Grice (UNC Asheville) and Lower Richland’s Cailah Hicklin (Charleston Southern) are among the college signees for the girls’ game.
The first game is set for noon with the boys Junior Showcase tipping off around 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the event are $10 and no passes except for South Carolina Basketball Coaches passes will be accepted.
South Carolina Hoops Festival
When: Saturday
Where: Heathwood Hall
Schedule: Capital City Girls All-Star game (noon); Capital City Boys All-Star game (1:45 p.m.); Girls’ Junior Showcase (3:30 p.m.); Boys Junior Showcase (5:30 p.m.)
Capital City All-Star game Rosters
Boys
Gray team
Trakell Fleming, Ridge View; Brandon Martin, Cardinal Newman; James Reese, A.C. Flora; Christiaan Jones, Cardinal Newman; Tariq Simmons, Keenan; Deshawn Thomas, A.C. Flora; Kaiden Rice, Ridge View; Cameron Wormack, Westwood; C.J. Wright, Airport; Alex Stewart, Chapin; Marquis McCoy, Brookland-Cayce; Rodriguez Marshall, Keenan.
Coach: Robert Wells, Brookland-Cayce
Blue Team
James Fuller-Davis, RNE; Marquise Riley, RNE; Josh Caldwell, Heathwood Hall; Keith Matthews, Blythewood; Caleb Shackleford, Lexington; Darius Bryant, Lexington; Willie Dunbar, Dutch Fork; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Kylie Blackett, White Knoll; x-Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland; Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland; Noah Jenkins, Irmo
x-injured, won’t play
Coach: Devin Liferidge, White Knoll
Girls
White team
Armanii Grice, Ridge View; Laura Ajukwa, Ridge View, Narjai Beshear, Ridge View; Mak Whitman, Chapin; Alex Fulmer, Mid-Carolina; Rachael Whittaker, Heathwood Hall; Chelsea Wilson, Fairfield Central; Jewell Watson, C.A. Johnson; Camryn Bostick, Blythewood
Coach: Steve Inabinet, Blythewood
Black team
Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland; Keondra Archie, Lower Richland; Taiylar Demoss, Irmo; Malayah Montgomery, Ben Lippen; Talia Roberts, Ben Lippen, Janai Crim, Camden; Courtney Evans, Irmo; Emily Whitsett, White Knoll, Zaria Walker, Brookland-Cayce; Isis Hill, Keenan; Alexis James, Swansea.
Coach: Jessica Barr-Dennis, Batesburg-Leesville
Junior Showcase Rosters
Boys
East Team
Jake Lanford, Porter-Gaud; Dontarius James, Andrew Jackson; Sharone Wright Jr., West Florence; Jerrel Kelly, Laurence Manning; Aaron Nesmith, Porter-Gaud; Rashane Duncan, Wade Hampton; Winston Hill, Irmo; Jalen Slawson, Pinewood Prep; Travion McCray, West Florence; Jermaine Patterson, Bluffton; Lucas Prickett, Hammond; Raymond Williams, Berea.
Coach: Caleb Gaither, Lower Richland
West Team
Ryan McCray, Ben Lippen, Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day; Jimmy Nichols, Conway; Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Jaron Williams, York; Alex Caldwell, Wilson; Trey McGowens, Wren, Gabe Bryant, Dorman; Samien Tyner, Easley; Isaiah Moore, Sumter; Braden Galloway, Seneca; Grant Singleton, Lakewood
Coach: Derrick McQueen, Wilson
Girls
West Team
Amari Young, North Augusta, Alex Tomlin, Carolina Forest; Laneasha Evans, Conway; Taquasia Lampkin, Battery Creek; Mylasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville; Quin Byrd, Hillcrest, Lawren Cook, Christ Church; Hayliah Sumter, Dreher, Madisen Smith, Greenville, Tyra Beadle, Cardinal Newman; Saquita Joyner
Coaches: Tammy Gibson, Hartsville and Kristen Dickerson, Ben Lippen
East Team
D’Asia Gregg, Wilson, Shmira Myers, Ashley Ridge, Rikoya Anderson, Rock Hill, Ahlea Myers, Hammond, Star Ergle, Saluda; Mya Belton, Westwood; Jordan Strange, A.C. Flora; Logan McDaniel, Keenan; Janche Whitfield, Crestwood; Kristian Wall, Spring Valley; Skylar Blackstock, Wando; Dashia Jackson, RNE
Coach: Tony Wilson, Crestwood
