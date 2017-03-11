Lower Richland’s Trapp adds to terrific run at Capital City Classic

It’s been a week to remember for Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp.
Seven days after leading the Diamond Hornets to their first state title since 1999, the senior scored 31 points to help the Blue team to a 139-128 victory Saturday in the Capital City Classic at Irmo High School.
“It’s been a great time with my teammates,” Trapp said. “I am going to be leaving in a couple months, so it has been great taking it all in.”
In last week’s come-from-behind victory over Eastside to win the title, Trapp scored 20 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter. Lower Richland trailed by as many as 18 points in the championship game.
The school held a ceremony on Friday to honor the championship. Trapp and his teammates received their championship medals in front of the Lower Richland student body.
On Saturday, he was able to play with some friends for one last time in a high school setting.
“This might be the last time we get out there in an organized setting, so it was great,” Trapp said.
Trapp’s 31 points weren’t enough to earn MVP honors, as A.C. Flora’s James Reese took that in a losing effort. The Buffalo signee went for Classic-record 50 points on 20-for-26 shooting. Reese had 32 of the 50 points in the second half.
“It means a lot because I had on my A.C. Flora jersey,” Reese said. “I got my 50 points in my A.C. Flora jersey, so I’m happy about that.”
The combined 267 points easily eclipsed last year’s 203 in the inaugural event. Twelve players scored in double figures.
Blue: Fuller-Davis 3, Marquise Riley 12, Josh Caldwell 17, Shackleford 6, Chandon Davis 11, Keith Matthews 12, Clyde Trapp 31, Dunbar 7. Darius Bryant 16, Noah Jenkins 17, Blackett 7. Grey: Fleming 7, Tariq Simmons 12, McCoy 6, Christiaan Jones 14, Marshall 8, James Reese 50, Wright 11, Thomas 5, Cameron Wormack 10, Rice 5.
Capital City Girls Dark team 84, White team 80
Ridge View’s Armanii Grice scored 23 points to earn MVP honors, helping the White team to a victory.
Grice led a strong showing from Ridge View players for the White team, as fellow Diamond Hornets Laura Ajukwa (15 points) and Narjai Beshear (12 points) contributed to the win.
The White team led by 11 points midway through the second half, but Ben Lippen’s Talia Roberts’ 3-pointer got the Dark team to within 82-80 with 46 seconds left. But Grice and Mid-Carolina’s Alex Fulmer put the game away with free throws.
Irmo’s Taiylar Demoss, of the Dark team, led all scorers with 25 points.
Dark: Hill 6, Crim 6, Whitsett 8, Taiylar Demoss 25, Caliah Hicklin 16, Talia Roberts 12, Archie 7. White: Armanii Grice 23, Whitman 6, Whittaker 4, Wilson 2, Bostick 6, Fulmer 5, Henderson 7, Narjai Beshear 12, Watson 4, Laura Ajukwa 15.
Girls Junior Showcase West 89, East 69
Dreher’s Haliyah Sumter scored 21 points to earn MVP honors in the West victory.
Sumter, who missed the past couple weeks of regular season with a hand injury, was 6-for-8 from 3-point range.
Saluda’s Star Ergle led the East with 16 points.
West: Saquita Joyner 13, Amari Young 12, Cook 2, Haliyah Sumter 21, Evans 9, Beadle 2, Gates 7, Lampkin 2, Tomlin 7, Quin Byrd 12, Smith 2. East: Strange 6, D’Asia Gregg 13, Star Ergle 16, S. Myers 4, A. Myers 6, Belton 4, Jacha Whitfield 10, McDaniel 2, Anderson 8.
Comments