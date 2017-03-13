Dreher’s Murray named girls’ SC Gatorade Player of Year

Dreher’s Jaelynn Murray was named South Carolina Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Monday.
It’s the second straight year a Dreher player has won the award. Jhileya Dunlap captured the honor last season. Murray is the 14th girls’ player from the Midlands to win the award and sixth in the past seven years.
Murray averaged 23.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game this season for Dreher, which battled injuries and lost in first round after winning the state title last year. The 6-foot-2 forward finished up her career with 1,655 points.
Murray also was named the Class 4A Player of the Year and signed to play at North Carolina in November. She will play in the Carolinas Classic All-Star game this weekend at Socastee High School.
"I am so proud of Jaelynn for all that she has achieved this year," Dreher coach Teresa Jones said. "Although we had some struggles as a team this year, Jaelynn kept a positive attitude and continued to play her game. She led the Lady Blue Devils this year in many categories. She has been a joy to coach and will truly be missed next year."
Murray has a 3.2 GPA and has volunteered at Resurrection Ministries, the Richland County Library, the Harvest Hope Food Bank and as part of flood disaster relief efforts.
Midlands Gatorade SC Player of Year selections
2017 – Jaelynn Murray, Dreher
2016 – Jhileiya Dunlap, Dreher
2014 – A’ja Wilson, Heathwood Hall
2013 – Alaina Coates, Dutch Fork
2012 – Asia Dozier, Spring Valley
2011 – Xylina McDaniel, Spring Valley
2009 – Morgan Stroman, Lower Richland
2008 – Morgan Stroman, Lower Richland
2007 – Morgan Stroman, Lower Richland
2004 – Keturah Jackson, Dreher
2000 – Nikki Jett, Columbia
1997 – Elena Vishniakova, Heathwood Hall
1992 – Natalie Funderburk, Camden
1989 – Jessica Barr, Batesburg-Leesville
