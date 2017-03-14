Keenan’s Norris to be inducted in SC Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame

Keenan boys basketball coach Zach Norris will be inducted in this year’s class of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
Norris is part of a four-member class, which includes Jerry Harwell (Manning, Hemingway, Lake City), Pendleton’s Tim Wood and Byrnes’ Shirley McAdams. The ceremony will be held Friday at Seawell’s in conjunction with the 68th annual North-South All-Star game weekend.
Norris has won almost 600 games, 20 region titles and appeared in eight state title games at Saluda, Williston-Elko, Newberry and Keenan during his 25-year career. He led Williston-Elko to a championship game in 1994 and Newberry in 1998 before taking over at Keenan in 1999-2000 season.
With the Raiders, Norris won five state titles, including two back-to-back in 2000-01 and 2010-11. This season, Keenan advanced to the state title game before losing to Burke.
Norris will be the head coach for the North squad in Saturday’s North-South All-Star game at Lexington High.
Comments