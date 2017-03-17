Gray Collegiate’s Felton picked for Iverson Roundball Classic

Jalek Felton has been selected for his second national all-star game.
The Gray Collegiate senior will be part of the inaugural Allen Iverson Roundball Classic in Hampton Roads, Virginia, on April 19-21. Felton also will play in the Jordan Brand Classic in New Jersey on April 14.
Felton, a North Carolina signee, averaged 23.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals for the War Eagles and was named the Class 2A Player of the Year. He is the No. 1 prospect from South Carolina in the Class of 2017 and ranked 24th overall in country by ESPN.
Other players picked for the Iverson Classic include Duke signee Gary Trent Jr., Kentucky signees P.J. Washington and Jared Vanderbilt, Oklahoma signee Trae Young and UCLA signees Cody Riley and Kris Wilkes.
