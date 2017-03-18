Midlands players come up big in South victory in all-star game

Lloyd Hemming has a knack for hitting big shots.
The Brookland-Cayce senior hit another one Saturday by nailing a go-ahead 3-pointer with 48.4 seconds left to help the South to a 106-102 victory against the North in the 69th annual S.C. Basketball Coaches All-Star game at Lexington High School.
“It feels really good to do it on a big stage,” Hemming said of the game-winner.
Hemming, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the 3A playoff game against Ridgeland-Hardeeville, scored all nine of his points in the second half as the South mounted a late comeback. South trailed 95-90 with 5:03 left but finished on a 12-2 run.
Lexington’s Darius Bryant led the South with 15 points, 13 coming in the first half. Bryant’s lone basket in the second half tied it at 100 with 1:13 left. After North regained the lead, Wilson’s Jamal Bryant found Hemming on the right corner for the go-ahead score.
“When I saw Jamal going to the hole, I knew he was going to find me because all practice this week he was finding me on the wing because he knew I could shoot,” Hemming said. “I’m just glad I could make the shot.”
Blythewood’s Keith Matthews earned MVP honors to cap an impressive senior season. Matthews helped the Bengals to their first state title appearance and also signed to play Division I basketball at Stetson.
Matthews scored 11 points and was one of four Midlands players in double figures.
“It means a lot to come back here in the game and win,” Matthews said. “At the end of the day, we are competitive and we are going to want to win the game even though it is an all-star game.”
Lancaster’s Nehemiah McGriff led the North with 16 points. Ridge View’s Kaiden Rice and Westwood’s Cameron Wormack each had 11.
North: Marshall 5, Kaiden Rice 11, Tae Cannon 11, Nehemiah McGriff 16, Tyrell Oglesby 13, Jackson Alexander 13, Milner 6, Brenegan 7, Cameron Wormack 11, Culver 6, Turman 6. South: Sidney Robinson 10, Darius Bryant 15, Keith Matthews 11, Jamal Bryant 13, Ta’sean Johnson 17, Blake Walker 11, Pressley 4, Shackleford 4, Hemming 9, Gunn 4, Felton 6, Garay 2.
GIRLS
South 81, North 56
Mullins’ Brittani McDonald earned MVP honors for the South in the blowout win.
McDonald, the Class 2A Player of the Year who helped the Auctioneers to a state title earlier this month, led all scorers with 17 points.
South opened the second half on an 11-0 run to grab a 48-27 lead.
“I wanted to win a championship before I left Mullins, and then to win MVP in the North-South game is amazing,” McDonald said. “I achieved a lot in my senior year.”
Lower Richland’s Cailah Hicklin added 10 points, including her first 3-pointer of the season, for the South and was the top Midlands scorer in the game.
Greenville’s Savannah Hughes scored 14 points to earn MVP honors for the North.
North: Savannah Hughes 14, Moore 4, Murray 8, Breazeale 7, Pressley 4, Beshear 4, Pilgrim 2, Webb 4, Parnell 3, Wideman 4. South: Barnes 6, Claire Mctighe 11, Tianna Saunders 10, Johnson 4, Adderton 5, Brittani McDonald 17, Ravenell 3, Hartley 7, Space 1, Cailah Hicklin 10, Jenkins 4, Crim 1.
