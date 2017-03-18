North Carolina sweeps South Carolina in all-star hoops games

Lower Richland’s Clyde Trapp had his second consecutive strong showing in a high school basketball all-star game.
The Clemson signee poured in a game-high 28 points in South Carolina’s 134-115 loss to North Carolina at the Carolinas Classic at Socastee High School. Trapp was named MVP for the South Carolina squad.
Trapp’s performance comes a week after going for 31 points in the Capital City Classic. The guard was 12-of-19 from the field and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Trapp was one of three Midlands players in double figures. Keenan’s Tariq Simmons scored 24, and A.C. Flora’s James Reese added 13. South Carolina signee Jason Cudd had five points and five rebounds.
Carter Collins led NC with 20 points, and VCU signee Lavar Batts added 16 and was named MVP for North Carolina. Seven of N.C.’s 10 players scored in double figures.
South Carolina, which trailed 62-44 at halftime, used a 19-6 run at the beginning of the second half to close to 68-63 after Crestwood’s Ja’ Morant hit a 3-pointer. But North Carolina answered with a 26-9 spurt to put the game away.
NC: Lavar Batts 16, Carter Collins 20, Patrick Dorsey 19, Alex Reed 18, Moses Wright 10, Schweiger 9, Quay Kimble 10, Tatum 8, Justyn Hamilton 16, Nelson 8. SC: Tariq Simmons 24, James Reese 13, Butler 9, Brown 4, Ja’ Morant 23, Cameron 2, Clyde Trapp 28, Davis 7, Cudd 5.
GIRLS
North Carolina 95, South Carolina 67: Clinton’s Mikalya Boykin scored 15 points to earn MVP honors in North Carolina’s big victory.
Six different North Carolina players scored in double figures in the win. North Carolina led 50-29 at halftime.
Myrtle Beach’s Nia Sumpter had 14 points and was named MVP for SC squad. Dreher’s Jaelynn Murray, one of three Midlands players in the game, had 13 points and seven rebounds despite playing with foul trouble.
NC: Crutchfield 8, Elisia Grisset 11, Mikayla Boykin 15, Ky. Davis 5, Kayla Davis 12, Ariyanna Williams 12, Jaylin Powell 12, Dazia Powell 12, Johnson 6, Henderson 2. SC: Linney 5, Grice 6, Moore 2, Diamon Shiflet 10, Jaelynn Murray 13, Davis 9, Goodson 6, Nia Sumpter 14, Sowell 2.
