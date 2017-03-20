Gray Collegiate’s Felton named SC Gatorade Player of Year

The honors keep coming in for Gray Collegiate guard Jalek Felton.
The senior was named the South Carolina Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Monday. Felton is the 11th Midlands player to win the award, which began in 1986, and fourth in the last five years. His selection gives the Midlands a sweep in the boys and girls awards with Dreher’s Jaelynn Murray won the girls player of the year last week. Both players are signed to play with North Carolina.
Felton joins his uncle Raymond Felton, a point with the Los Angeles Clippers, as winners of the award. Raymond Felton won his in 2002.
"It is a great way to go out and always special to do something that my uncle did," Felton said. "It is a blessing to put myself in this situation and put smiles on my family’s faces and the people here at Gray. It’s been a great year over here and it’s helped me not only on the court but academic wise as well."
The 6-foot-4 Felton averaged 26.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds in his lone season at Gray Collegiate after transferring from Mullins. Felton also shot 83 percent from the free-throw line.
Felton helped the War Eagles to the Class 2A Upper State final in their first season of postseason eligibility. He finished his high school career with more than 2,000 points and had a 50-point game against C.A. Johnson in his final regular-season home game.
Felton is the No. 1 ranked prospect in South Carolina and 24th nationally by ESPN.
Felton also was selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic and Allen Iverson Roundball Classic next month. He was co-MVP of the Under Armour Elite 24 game in August and was invited to the Stephen Curry SC 30 Select Camp the past three seasons.
Midlands Gatorade Players of Year
2017 – Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate
2015 – P.J. Dozier, Spring Valley
2014 – Seventh Woods, Hammond
2013 – Justin McKie, Irmo
2007 – Trevor DeLoach, Saluda
2000 – Rolando Howell, Lower Richland
1996 – Jermaine O’Neal, Eau Claire
1995 – B.J. McKie, Irmo
1992 – Marvin Orange, Irmo
1991 – Derrick Carroll, Eau Claire
1988 – Stanley Roberts, Lower Richland
1987 – Stanley Roberts, Lower Richland
