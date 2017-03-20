Gray Collegiate’s Gary invited to Team USA camp

Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary has been invited to Team USA Men’s Basketball U16 National Team training camp.
Gary is one of 24 players picked for the camp, which will take place June 1 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The camp will be used to determine the 12-player roster to represent the USA in the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 championship in Argentina on June 14-18.
The 6-foot-5 Gary participated in the USA Men’s Junior National Team mini camp in October. He is ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2019 by ESPN.
Gary averaged 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds this season for Gray Collegiate and was a Class 2A all-state selection.
