River Bluff boys soccer ranked No. 2 USA Today Super 25 poll

River Bluff moved up two spots in the latest USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 Boys poll released Tuesday.
The defending state champion Gators sit at No. 2 after being ranked No. 4 in the preseason. River Bluff is off to a 9-0-1 start this season and host Irmo on Tuesday night.
River Bluff is ranked No. 1 SC Coaches Association Class 5A poll. River Bluff is one of two South Carolina teams in the Super 25 rankings. Wando is at No. 11.
J.L Mann out of Greenville is No. 1 in the girls Super 25 poll.
USA Today/National Soccer Association Super 25 Boys Poll
1. Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) 9-0-0
2. River Bluff (SC) 9-0-1
3. Tulsa Union (Okla.) 1-0-0
4. Dalton (Ga.) 8-1-0
5. Albemarle (Va.) 0-0-0
6. Westside (Neb.) 1-1-0
7. McIntosh (Ga.) 10-1-0
8. Wenatchee (Wa.) 4-0-0
9. Houston (Tenn.) 0-0-0
10. Heritage Hall (Okla.) 3-0-0
11. Wando (SC) 5-0-0
12. Johnson (Ga.) 7-1-0
13. Interlake (Wash.) 2-0-1
14. Falls Church (Va.) 0-0-0
15. Valley (Iowa) 0-0-0
16. Clarkston (Ga.) 9-1-1
17. Montgomery Bell (Tenn.) 2-0-0
18. Etowah (Ga.) 10-0-1
19. Viewmont (Utah) 3-0-1
20. Auburn Mountainview (Wash.) 3-0-0
21. Bishop Kelly (Okla.) 3-0-0
22. Langley (Va.) 0-0-0
23. Creighton Prep (Neb.) 0-0-0
24. Todd Beamer (Wash.) 2-0-0
25. Berkmar (Ga.) 8-0-1
Comments