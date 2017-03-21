Former Gamecock Lucas stepping down at Richland Northeast

Richland Northeast boys basketball coach Aaron Lucas is stepping down after four seasons.
RNE athletic director Gary Fulmer said the school received Lucas’ resignation Tuesday.
Lucas led the Cavaliers to back-to-back playoff appearances the past two years. The Cavaliers were 8-13 this season, including 5-5 in Region 4-3A, and lost to Wren in the first round of the playoffs.
Lucas was a Nike All-American at RNE and is still the school’s all-time leading scorer. The former point guard played at South Carolina in college, is fourth on the Gamecocks’ all-time assist list with 454 and scored more than 1,000 points in his career.
Lucas played in Europe from 2002-07 and also worked in the USC athletic department.
Lucas’ departure is the second opening in the Midlands for boys basketball. Dutch Fork’s Matt Brown resigned last month.
