Move to Gray Collegiate worked for Jalek Felton

2:16 Girls' Coach of the Year: Dennis brings Batesburg-Leesville back to prominence Pause

1:13 Girls' Player of Year: Dreher's Murray has big year despite team's struggles

3:21 Boys' Coach of Year: Lower Richland back on top in Gaither's first year

2:26 Frank Martin to SI Kids reporter: Attitude most important on defense

3:06 Will Muschamp updates Gamecocks ahead of spring game

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

1:03 Gamecock Nation was loud in Madison Square Garden, players say

0:42 Gamecocks are ready for action in Stockton