Murray won two state titles at Dreher

As a former college basketball player at South Carolina, Michelle Murray wanted her daughter to play tough competition.
Michelle had her daughter, Jaelynn, play with the boys team at Hyatt Park in the City of Columbia Recreation Department. As a 6-year-old, Jaelynn got her feet wet playing with the boys and won a championship.
“That was my time to teach her then, and I knew she needed that to push her forward,” said Michelle Murray, who played for the Gamecocks from 1990-93 and ranks third all-time on the school’s blocked shot list. “She was intimidated at first, but that gave her confidence to tell her that she could do this.”
Eventually, Jaelynn started playing with the girls and continued to learn the game. By her senior season at Dreher High, Jaelynn was one of the state’s best and racked up a ton of honors – including being named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of Year.
Murray also is The State’s Midlands Girls Basketball Player of the Year, despite a rare down season for the Blue Devils.
Murray is the second consecutive Dreher player to win the honor after Jhilieya Dunlap won it last year.
“This award is an honor, but when we didn’t get to the state championship this year it really hurt,” Jaelynn Murray said. There were “some things that we couldn’t battle with this season. We tried to overcome them, but it didn’t work in our favor this year, but it’s OK.”
Dreher won the Class 3A championship in 2016 and returned most of the key pieces from last year’s team, minus Dunlap, as it moved to Class 4A. The Blue Devils were ranked as preseason No. 1, but injuries mounted early.
Point guard Kamryn Lemon tore her ACL in a scrimmage and then Haliyah Sumter suffered a hand injury near the end of the season. Coach Teresa Jones also missed time because of a foot problem.
As a result, Dreher finished fourth in the region and lost in the first round of the playoffs to Myrtle Beach.
Still, the 6-foot-2 forward put up the best numbers of her career. She averaged 23.6 points and 10.8 rebounds a game and was one of five players in the Midlands to average a double-double.
Murray finished her career with 1,664 points, almost 900 rebounds and was a part of two state title teams.
Murray will play at North Carolina next season and will work on improving her ball handling for college.
Murray said she cherishes the memories she made at Dreher.
“I will remember my teammates, they were always there through thick and thin,” she said. “No matter what happened, they always had my back and were people that I could go to.”
Comments