All-Midlands Boys Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Jordan Davis, Dutch Fork – Senior averaged 18.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Was Class 5A Player of Year and selected to play in Carolinas Classic. Signed with Dayton.
Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate – Senior averaged 26.8 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds. Was S.C. Gatorade Player of Year, Class 2A Player of Year and picked to play in Jordan Brand and Allen Iverson Roundball all-star games. Signed with North Carolina.
James Reese, A.C. Flora – Senior averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals. Was Class 4A Player of Year and picked to play in Carolinas Classic. Signed with Buffalo.
Tariq Simmons, Keenan – Senior averaged 18.9 points and 3.2 assists a game. All-state selection and picked to play in Carolinas Classic. Committed to play at The Citadel.
Clyde Trapp, Lower Richland – Senior averaged 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. All-state selection and MVP for South team at Carolinas Classic. Signed with Clemson.
SECOND TEAM
Christian Brown, A.C. Flora – Sophomore averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds. All-state selection and ranked in top 25 prospects for Class of 2019 by ESPN.
Darius Bryant, Lexington – Senior averaged 24 points a game and hit 127 3-pointers. All-state and North-South selection. Finished second on school’s all-time scoring list with 1,650 points.
Josh Caldwell, Heathwood Hall – Senior averaged 18 points, 3.5 steals and 3 assists. The SCISA All-State selection signed with Army.
Juwan Gary, Gray Collegiate – Sophomore averaged 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds. All-state pick and ranked in top 25 prospects for Class of 2019 by ESPN.
Lloyd Hemming, Brookland-Cayce – Senior averaged 18.5 points and 7 rebounds. Class 3A Player of Year and picked for North-South All-Star game.
THIRD TEAM
Christiaan Jones, Cardinal Newman – Senior averaged 17 points and 2.4 assists. The SCISA all-state selection signed with Stetson.
Keith Matthews, Blythewood – Senior averaged 10.2 points, 6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. All-state selection and MVP of North-South All-Star game. Signed with Stetson.
Ja’Cor Nelson, Lower Richland – Senior averaged 15 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists. All-state selection and picked for North-South game. Signed with Campbell.
Kaiden Rice, Ridge View – Senior averaged 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. All-state selection and picked for North-South game. Committed to The Citadel.
C.J. Wright, Airport – Senior averaged 18.5 points, 8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Airport’s all-time leading scorer and committed to play at Newberry.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kylie Blackett, White Knoll; Zach Brabham, White Knoll; Robert Braswell, Blythewood; Manny Bright, Gilbert; Tashawn Brockington, Richland Northeast; Chico Carter Jr., Donny Charel, Northside Christian; Cardinal Newman; Javonte Cooke, Covenant Christian; Chandon Davis, Fairfield Central; Deuce Dean, Dutch Fork; James Fuller-Davis, Richland Northeast; Mitchell Gibbons, Richard Winn; Simon Grant, Dreher; R.J. Gunn, Irmo; Tevaughn Higgins, Lower Richland; Winston Hill, Irmo; Tre Jackson, Blythewood; Noah Jenkins, Irmo; Zach Johnson, Saluda; Dreshaun Jones, Dreher; Russell Jones, Westwood; Dayrun Keith, Pelion; Stephen Kight, River Bluff; Rodriguez Marshall, Keenan; Brandon Martin, Cardinal Newman; Marquis McCoy, Brookland-Cayce; Ryan McCrary, Ben Lippen; Effix Miller, Swansea; Wayln Napper, Ridge View; Dominique Perry, Brookland-Cayce; Lucas Prickett, Hammond; Bradwin Salmond, Lugoff-Elgin; Caleb Shackleford, Lexington; Julian Smith, Spring Valley; Alex Stewart, Chapin; Deshawn Thomas, A.C. Flora; Cameron Wormack, Westwood
Player of Year: Jalek Felton, Gray Collegiate
Coach of Year: Caleb Gaither, Lower Richland
