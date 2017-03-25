All-Midlands Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM
Unique Drake, Westwood – Sophomore averaged 17 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 steals. Class 4A all-state selection.
Armanii Grice, Ridge View – Senior averaged 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Class 4A all-state selection and selected for Carolinas Classic. Signed with UNC Asheville.
Danae McNeal, Swansea – Sophomore averaged 24.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 5.5 steals. Named Class 3A Player of Year.
Jaelynn Murray, Dreher – Senior averaged 23.1 points and 10.8 rebounds. Was Gatorade S.C. Player of Year, Class 4A Player of Year and selected for Carolinas Classic. Signed with North Carolina.
Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley – Sophomore averaged 20.8 points. Class 5A all-state selection.
SECOND TEAM
Dyani Burke, Eau Claire – Freshman averaged 15.2 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. All-state selection.
Star Ergle, Saluda – Junior averaged 28 points and 8.9 rebounds. Class 2A All-state selection.
MyLasia Gates, Batesburg-Leesville – Junior averaged 23.9 points and 9.1 rebounds. Class 2A all-state selection.
Jordan Strange, A.C. Flora – Junior averaged 15.1 points and 2.5 steals. Class 4A all-state selection.
Olivia Thompson, Lexington – Sophomore averaged 19.4 points. Class 5A all-state selection.
THIRD TEAM
Cailah Hicklin, Lower Richland – Senior averaged 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds. Class 4A all-state, North-South selection. Signed with Charleston Southern.
Yamia Johnson, Gray Collegiate – Junior went over the 1,000-point mark this season. Class 2A all-state selection.
Nigeria Davis, Newberry – Senior averaged 14.4 points. Class 3A all-state selection and picked for Carolinas Classic.
Taiylar Demoss, Irmo – Senior averaged 14.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3 steals. Class 5A all-state selection.
Logan McDaniel, Keenan – Junior averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals. Class 2A all-state selection.
HONORABLE MENTION
Keondra Archie, Lower Richland; Alyssa Atkerson, Richard Winn; Tyra Beadle, Cardinal Newman; Mya Belton, Westwood; Najari Beshear, Ridge View; Camryn Bostick, Blythewood; Mckinley Brooks-Sumpter, A.C. Flora; Lamarria Colter, River Bluff; Amina Copeland, Columbia; Janai Crim, Camden; Rayanna Davis, Newberry; Courtney Evans, Irmo; Kelsey Felks, Newberry; Sabrona Gantt; Batesburg-Leesville; Madison Golden, Dutch Fork; Sharita Godfrey, Richland Northeast; Nia Hall, Mid-Carolina; Jamkea Henderson, Fairfield Central; JaDiamond Hickman, Keenan; Dashia Jackson, Richland Northeast; Ashley Johnson, Irmo; Maliyah Lockett, Westwood; Malayah Montgomery, Ben Lippen; Chloe Murphy, Covenant Christian; Ahlea Myers, Hammond; Mya Parter, Cardinal Newman; Talia Roberts, Ben Lippen; Lauryn Robinson, Swansea; Areial Starks, Eau Claire; Erica Tisdale, Ridge View; Kali Tomlin, North Central; Zaria Walker, Brookland-Cayce; Kristian Wall, Spring Valley; Emily Whitsett, White Knoll; Rachael Whittaker, Heathwood Hall
Player of Year: Jaelynn Murray, Dreher
Coach of Year: Jessica Barr-Dennis, Batesburg-Leesville
