High School Basketball

March 25, 2017 3:12 PM

Final rankings: Midlands boys, girls high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

Boys

Team

Prv

1. Lower Richland (21-4)

6

2. Blythewood (22-6)

2

3. Keenan (22-6)

3

4. Irmo (22-6)

4

5. Gray Collegiate (17-8)

1

6. Brookland-Cayce (18-9)

7

7. A.C. Flora (16-11)

5

8. Ridge View (17-8)

8

9. Lexington (22-7)

9

10. Cardinal Newman (19-11)

10

Girls

Team

Prv

1. Newberry (24-5)

3

2. Lower Richland (17-9)

8

3. Ridge View (22-4)

1

4. Spring Valley (20-7)

4

5. Batesburg-Leesville (22-3)

T-9

6. Swansea (22-1)

2

7. Richland Northeast (19-7)

T-9

8. Westwood (19-6)

6

9. Irmo (20-7)

5

10. Keenan (17-5)

7

Related content

High School Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Boys' Player of Year: Jalek Felton shines in lone season for Gray Collegiate

View more video

Sports Videos