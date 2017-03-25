Final rankings: Midlands boys, girls high school basketball polls

Boys
Team
Prv
1. Lower Richland (21-4)
6
2. Blythewood (22-6)
2
3. Keenan (22-6)
3
4. Irmo (22-6)
4
5. Gray Collegiate (17-8)
1
6. Brookland-Cayce (18-9)
7
7. A.C. Flora (16-11)
5
8. Ridge View (17-8)
8
9. Lexington (22-7)
9
10. Cardinal Newman (19-11)
10
Girls
Team
Prv
1. Newberry (24-5)
3
2. Lower Richland (17-9)
8
3. Ridge View (22-4)
1
4. Spring Valley (20-7)
4
5. Batesburg-Leesville (22-3)
T-9
6. Swansea (22-1)
2
7. Richland Northeast (19-7)
T-9
8. Westwood (19-6)
6
9. Irmo (20-7)
5
10. Keenan (17-5)
7
Comments