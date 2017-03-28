Zion Williamson earns All-USA boys hoops honor

Spartanburg Day junior Zion Williamson was selected to the first team of the All-USA boys basketball team, released Tuesday.
Williamson was part of the five-member first team. The rest of the team included player of the Year Michael Porter Jr., Trevon Duval, Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Auton. The 6-foot-7 guard/forward averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds in helping the Griffins to their second straight SCISA 2A championship.
Williamson is one of the most coveted recruits to come out of the Palmetto State in quite some time and some of his offers include South Carolina, Clemson, Duke, North Carolina and Kansas. He was in New York City over the weekend to see the Gamecocks play in the Elite Eight and says his recruiting continues to be wide open.
Williamson said earlier this month at the S.C. Hoops Festival that he plans on making his decision at the end of his senior season.
