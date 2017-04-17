Swansea looking for new boys’ basketball coach

Swansea is in the market for a boys’ basketball coach.
Tigers’ athletic director Greg Wright said Willie Thomas is leaving the school to pursue other opportunities. The school began advertising the position last week and it will close applications for the job Friday.
Wright hopes to have someone in place before the end of school.
Thomas went 26-48 in three seasons at Swansea. This year, Tigers went 12-15 and lost to Wade Hampton in the first round of the playoffs. He was the coach in the South Carolina-North Carolina All-Star game this year.
In addition to Swansea, Thomas also has coached at Lower Richland, Lake City, Holly Hill-Roberts and Bowman. He won three state titles at Holly Hill-Roberts and two at Bowman.
