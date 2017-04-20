Jalek Felton wins 3-point contest at Iverson Roundball Classic

Jalek Felton put on a display Wednesday night in the 3-point contest for the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.
The Gray Collegiate guard and North Carolina signee won the contest after scoring 18 points in the first round and 19 in the second.
Felton and some of the other top seniors across the country are playing in the inaugural game, started by the NBA Hall of Famer and former Philadelphia 76ers guard. The game will be played Friday in Hampton Roads, Va., and carried on www.thesuvtv.com.
It’s the second straight week Felton is playing in high-profile all-star game. He scored four points in last week’s Jordan Brand Classic in New Jersey.
Felton led the Midlands in scoring (26.3) and assists (5.4) in his lone season for Gray Collegiate. He finished his career with 2,584 points was named the state’s Gatorade Player of Year.
#UNC pledge Jalek Felton wins the @iversonclassic 3 point contest pic.twitter.com/vu52V9ARbq— MakePlayz (@MakePlayz_com) April 20, 2017
#UNC pledge Jalek Felton finished with 18 in the 3 point contest @iversonclassic. He is currently the leader pic.twitter.com/wnGye27ulZ— MakePlayz (@MakePlayz_com) April 20, 2017
