A.C. Flora’s Brown, GCA’s Gary in Rivals Top 150 for 2019

A.C. Flora’s Christian Brown and Gray Collegiate’s Juwan Gary are ranked in the top half of Rivals’ Top 150 boys basketball rankings for the Class of 2019.
Brown is No. 10, while Gary comes in at No. 30 in the rankings, released Thursday.
The A.C. Flora sophomore has in-state offers from South Carolina and Clemson as well as Kansas, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennesssee, Wake Forest and Oklahoma State among others. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game this season and was a Class 4A all-state selection.
Brown will plays this summer on the AAU circuit for Game Elite out of Georgia.
Gary averaged 18.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game and was a Class 2A all-state pick. The 6-foot-5 forward has offers from Clemson, Western Kentucky, UNLV, Western Kentucky and is drawing interest from South Carolina, North Carolina and Maryland.
Gary has been invited to Team USA Men’s Basketball U16 National Team training camp in June. He will play this summer for Team United.
Other SC players in the Top 150 are Porter-Gaud’s Josiah James (No. 52) and York Prep’s DJ Burns (No. 57).
Comments