Bret Jones named new boys basketball coach at Dutch Fork

Bret Jones is coming back to the high school boys basketball coaching ranks.
Jones was named the coach at Dutch Fork High School. He replaces Matt Brown, who stepped down in February after six seasons.
“I think Dutch Fork is a sleeping giant in the basketball world,” Jones said Tuesday. “Got great athletes, academics and great people there. I played against them and coached against them, and they have always had good athletes.”
Jones coached the White Knoll boys from 2000-14 before stepping down. He led the Timberwolves to the 2005 region title and several playoff appearances.
Jones spent one year as a River Bluff boys assistant and was the Gators’ girls coach last year.
“I needed some time away from being a head coach to spend with my family, but basketball is in my blood,” Jones said.
Jones was a standout basketball player for Bailey Harris at Lexington High and went on to play at Presbyterian College. He was elected to the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame in 2005.
Jones was an assistant under Harris at Lexington before taking the White Knoll job. He is the third former Wildcat player to be a head coach in the region, joining White Knoll’s Devin Liferidge and River Bluff’s Ben Lee.
The Silver Foxes went 16-9 and lost in the first round of the playoffs last season. Dutch Fork had four players sign to play college basketball this year, including Dayton signee Jordan Davis, who was the Class 5A Player of the Year and selected to play in the Carolinas Classic All-Star game.
Dutch Fork will return sophomore guard Deuce Dean and junior Justen Chatman.
