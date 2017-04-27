The 2017 girls basketball Player of the Year is Dreher's Jaelynn Murray.
High School Basketball

Four Midlands girls picked for USA Today all-state team

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

April 27, 2017 10:05 PM

Four Midlands girls basketball players were named to the USA Today’s American Family Insurance All-USA state team Thursday.

Dreher’s Jaelynn Murray, Swansea’s Danae McNeal and Lexington’s Olivia Thompson were first-team selections, and Ridge View’s Armanii Grice was on the second team.

Murray, a North Carolina signee, averaged 23.1 points and 10.8 rebounds and was the Class 4A Player of the Year and Gatorade Player of the Year.

McNeal, a sophomore, was the Class 3A Player of the Year and averaged 24.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 steals a game. Thompson, a sophomore, was an all-state selection and averaged 19.7 points a game. Grice averaged 14.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists and was an all-state selection. She signed with UNC Asheville.

Goose Creek’s Mariah Linney was selected as Player of the Year, and her coach, Tim Baldwin, was Coach of Year. Other selections were Greer’s Diamon Shiflet (first team) and second-team choices Andrew Jackson’s A’Lexxus Sowell, Bishop England’s Rhetta Moore, Wilson’s Bryanna Goodson and Belton-Honea Path’s Shanteal Davis.

