He's known internationally and is being heavily recruited as a rising senior in high school
High School Basketball

Zion Williamson: Don’t rule out South Carolina or Clemson

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 08, 2017 9:56 PM

Zion Williamson is not a slam dunk to leave the Palmetto State for his college career.

Williamson reiterated that point Sunday during an interview with Rivals’ Krysten Peek at the USA Basketball headquarters. The Spartanburg Day standout was one of 54 high school players in Colorado this weekend for the USA Basketball training camp.

“No, you should not count out Clemson or South Carolina,” Williamson said. “They’re showing me a lot of love and I like the messages they’re giving me.”

Last month, Williamson attended football games on unofficial visits to USC and Clemson. He also had in-home visits with Gamecocks coach Frank Martin and Clemson’s Brad Brownell.

“Clemson and South Carolina text everyday,” Williamson told The State in July at the Adidas Gauntlet. “They are recruiting me hard. The Final Four run was great for South Carolina but in the end I will have to look at what players are at school for my position and coaching style.”

Williamson attended Kansas’ Late Night at The Phog last weekend and will be at Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness on Friday.

The No. 2 ranked prospect for the Class of 2018 has visits planned for Duke on Oct. 20 and UCLA the following weekend. He is allowed one more official but isn’t sure if USC or Clemson will get that.

Williamson in the summer said he wanted to make decision before the season starts next month but told Rivals, “Late November, early December but if it doesn’t feel right then probably longer.”

Spartanburg Day begins its season Nov. 14 against Christ School (NC). Williamson and The Griffins will appear on ESPN twice this season, at Hoophall Classic in January and Feb. 8 against Greensboro Day.

