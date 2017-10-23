Anferenee Simons and IMG Academy have been added to field at Chick-fil-A Classic.
High School Basketball

Nationally-ranked program from Florida added to Chick-fil-A Classic field

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 10:58 AM

The Chick-fil-A Classic has added another nationally ranked program to an already loaded field for this year’s tournament.

IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Fla., will be in this year’s event for the first time. IMG replaces Rock School (Fla.). The Islanders went 26-2 last season, made it to the Dick’s Sporting Goods season-ending tournament and finished No. 11 in USA Today Super 25 poll.

IMG will be one of three programs which finished in the top 12 of USA Today poll joining Findlay Prep and Oak Hill.

IMG has a loaded roster this year with nine players, including six seniors, ranked nationally in 2018, 2019 and 2020 classes. Former Louisville commit Anfernee Simons is ranked No. 16 and Kansas commit Silvio De Sousa is No. 25. Other Division I commits from Class of 2018 include Darius Days (LSU), Eric Ayala (Maryland), Keyshawn Emery (Arkansas) and Jordan Lathon (Northwestern).

The Chick-fil-A Classic will be Dec. 20-23 at Richland Northeast High School.

Players to Watch in Chick-fil-A Classic

(Rivals rankings)

Class of 2108

4. Cameron Reddish (Westtown) – Duke commit

9. Jordan Brown (Prolific Prep)

12. Reggie Perry (Thomasville) – Mississippi State commit

16. Anfernee Simons (IMG)

17. Devon Dotson (Providence Day) – Kansas commit

18. Keldon Johnson (Oak Hill)

33. David McCormack (Oak Hill) – Kansas commit

41. Khavon Moore (Westside)

47. Will Richardson (Oak Hill)

53. Brandon Slater (Paul VI) – Villanova commit

60. Darius Days (IMG) – LSU commit

68. Eric Ayala (IMG) – Maryland commit

73. Rechon “Leaky” Black (Cox Mill) – North Carolina commit

81. Jairus Hamilton (Cannon)

98. Jamie Lewis (Findlay Prep) – N.C. State commit

100. Keyshawn Emery (IMG) – Maryland commit

114. Keyontae Johnson (Oak Hill)

118. Jordan Lathon (IMG) – Northwestern commit

119. Aaron Nesmith (Porter-Gaud) – Vanderbilt commit

133. Jeenathan Williams (Prolific Prep)

142. Jake Forrester (Westtown) – Indiana commit

148. Reggie Chaney (Findlay Prep)

Class of 2108

20. Christian Brown (Lower Richland)

28. Josh Green (IMG)

31. Josiah James (Porter-Gaud)

32. Wendell Moore (Cox Mill)

46. Josh Nickleberry (Oak Hill)

51. Juwan Gary (Gray Collegiate)

57. Marvin Price (Huntington Prep)

69. Jahmius Ramsey (IMG)

77. DJ Burns (York Prep)

106. Anthony Harris (Paul VI)

107. Deuce Dean (York Prep)

130. Michael Christmas (Huntington Prep)

Class of 2020

12. Jeremy Roach (Paul VI)

16. Noah Farrakhan (IMG)

44. Jaemyn Brakefield (Huntington Prep)

47. Noah Collier (Westtown)

