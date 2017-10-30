Cardinal Newman's Chico Carter Jr. (3) drives to the hoop against Porter-Gaud's Dante Smith (15) and Jake Lanford (32) during the SCISA Class 3A state championship game. The Cardinals will play Nation Ford in a game at Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.
High School Basketball

Midlands basketball teams playing games at NBA arena

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 30, 2017 12:56 PM

Three Midlands high school basketball programs will get a shot to play in an NBA arena this season.

Westwood, Hammond and Cardinal Newman will play at the Spectrum Center, the home of the Charlotte Hornets. Westwood and Hammond boys play Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. The game takes place before the Hornets take on the New York Knicks.

Cardinal Newman takes on Nation Ford in a boys and girls doubleheader Dec. 23. The games begin at 1 p.m. and take place prior to the Hornets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It is the second straight year Westwood will play at the Spectrum Center. The Redhawks played Ben Lippen last year. It’s the first time Cardinal Newman will play there.

Monday was the first day of official basketball practice across the state.

