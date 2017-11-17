High School Basketball

Phenom Hoops hosting pair of high school basketball events in Columbia

By Lou Bezjak

November 17, 2017 10:14 AM

Phenom Hoops is bringing a pair of high school boys basketball events to Ben Lippen High School next month.

The Phenom Capital City Jam will be Dec. 16 and feature Class 5A champion Dorman, Class 4A Lower State runner-up Wilson, Nation Ford, Concord (NC) First Assembly, Charlotte Christian (NC), Hartsville and Midlands teams Ben Lippen and Spring Valley.

Matchups for the event will be announced at a later date.

Phenom Hoops also will host the Palmetto Winter Classic at Ben Lippen on Dec. 28-30. The Classic will feature teams from South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Teams and schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

