Zion Williamson keeps dunking and college programs keep waiting

Zion Williamson turned to the Spartanburg Day School bench and asked for a substitute. Just under two minutes remained in the Griffins’ 70-55 win against Hammond, and Tuesday night’s main attraction was limping.

“I think we all don’t realize how high he jumps, and sometimes, I think he doesn’t realize it,” said Spartanburg Day coach Lee Sartor. “But I think he’ll be fine.”

An awkward landing on his right leg ended Williamson’s evening, but it didn’t take away from his latest show.

The highly coveted 2018 recruit scored 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. He had eight highlight-reel dunks. It was the kind of performance that further confirms why the blue bloods of college basketball remain in the hunt for his services.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williamson has taken official visits to Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. He’s made unofficials to South Carolina and Clemson.

The early signing period – Nov. 8 through Nov.15 – came and went without a peep from the 6-foot-6, 272-pound YouTube sensation. He left the gym Tuesday before reporters could speak with him.

“I think the family understands what’s at stake,” Sartor said. “And I think what they’re trying to do is make sure that it’s the right fit for Zion. I give them all the credit because they’re not going into the situation blindly. They’re researching it, they’re doing their homework.

“And, because of that, Zion, whatever situation he chooses is going to be the right fit for him.”

No college coaches were in attendance Tuesday. An overflow crowd was on hand for Spartanburg Day’s home opener.

The Class 2A private school will only get more exposure as the season continues. On Feb. 8, the Griffins host Clemson commitment John Newman and Greensboro (N.C.) Day School. ESPN will broadcast the game.

“It will be one those situations where it’ll be great for us,” Sartor said. “It’ll be great for the school. Any time you can have cameras and things like that on this campus, it puts the school in a positive light. So I definitely think it’s positive.”

The spring signing period runs from April 11 through May 16. Williamson easily could lead Spartanburg Day to its third consecutive state championship by then.

“This whole process, he can hardly go anywhere without people recognizing him,” Sartor said. “I think the average kid in America would probably be conceited and have a horrible attitude and people just wouldn’t want to be around him.

“But Zion has taken all this stuff in stride. He’s remained respectful, he keeps his priorities straight. I think he’s handled this whole process beautifully. And I think a lot of that’s the person he is, his heart and the way his family has raised him as well.”

Recruits are allowed up to five official visits.

“He’s got one left,” Sartor said, “but Zion is the type that if he wants to go and visit a school that he’s interested in, he’ll get in an automobile and go.”

More Videos 0:25 Zion Williamson shows his style at home opener Pause 0:14 Zion Williamson throws down a windmill against Hammond School 1:57 Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond 1:22 'I'm here because I'm insane': Shopping in Harbison on Thanksgiving Day 3:57 What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 0:40 The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 1:41 Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 2:10 Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:02 Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 1:35 Family of USC student killed in DUI crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 29 points against Hammond Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson goes for 29 points in 70-55 win over Hammond. lbezjak@thestate.com