Wednesday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALL
Westwood 69, Cheraw 39
Westwood scorers: Russell Jones 30, Ta’jay Dunlap 18, Wormack 8, Huff 5, Watson 4, Lewis 2, Stroman 2, Adams 2.
Dorman 58, Irmo 37
Irmo scorers: Bostun Rivers 10, Dorrah 8, Heath 7, Caldwell 7, Council 3, H. Rivers 2.
River Bluff 58, Pelion 36
River Bluff scorers: Windom 5, Spencer 5, Matthews 7, Gary 4. Nixon 4, Reeves 9, Price 5, Andrew Robinson 11,, Reeves 8.
Pelion scorers: Nico Austin 15, Dayron Keith 12, Davis 4, Dwyer 5.
Lexington 71, Chapin 55
Lexington scorers: Vandergeest 9, Mason Carver 28, Green 3, Long 3, Corley 8, Tyler Reed 18
Chapin scorers: Beckett 5, Bird 8, Fisher 6, Kerr 5, McNeal 10, Keeton 6, Lovett 14.
Airport 52, CA Johnson 24
Airport scorers: Jordan Robinson 13, Jamison 9, Dillon 6, Ford 6, Lawrence 4, Howell 4, Campbell 3, Melidor 3, Canada 2, Boozer 2
CA Johnson scorers: Demetrius Livingston 11, Lowery 4, Hammond 3, Chinn 2, Johnson 2, Huggins 2
LATE TUESDAY
Irmo 67, Greer 55
Irmo scorers: Winston Hill 17, Hasuan Rivers 14, Heath 8, Dorrah 8, B. Rivers 6, Caldwell 6, Washington 5, Williams 3
Ben Lippen 73, Northside 45
Northside scorers: Darius Porter 7, Evan Gebhard 3, Nathanial Smith 2, Seth McNulty 6, Fulton Bryant 6. Trenton Jordan 5, Donny Chiariel 16
Ben Lippen scorers: Riley Reasons 4, Jack Wegren 15, Miles Raven 2, Will Cureton 17, Javian Bellamy 3, Ryan McCray 9, Aaron Oelhafen 8, Henry Bolin 6, Caleb Long 3, Chris Haynesworth 3, Alden Gibbs 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westwood 83, West Florence 47
Westwood scorers: Unique Drake 22, Malayziah Etheredge 17, Mya Belton 10, Lockett 9, Leveretter 7, Frederick 5, Mines 5, Scott 3, Simon 3, Ray 2
West Florence scorers: Shakaylah Cohen 16, Giles 8, Richardson 6, T. Williamson 5, Stewart 3, Bradley 3, Burgess 2, S. Williamson 2, Goodman 2
LATE TUESDAY
Westwood 79, East Clarendon 23
Westwood scorers: Unique Drake 20, Malayziah Etheredge 16, Maliyah Lockett 15, Mya Belton 11, Leveretter 9, Frederick 8
East Clarendon scorers: Cooper 9, Anderson 6, Timmons 4, Floyd 2, Garris 2
