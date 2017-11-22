High School Basketball

Wednesday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Staff Reports

November 22, 2017 11:58 PM

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westwood 69, Cheraw 39

Westwood scorers: Russell Jones 30, Ta’jay Dunlap 18, Wormack 8, Huff 5, Watson 4, Lewis 2, Stroman 2, Adams 2.

Dorman 58, Irmo 37

Irmo scorers: Bostun Rivers 10, Dorrah 8, Heath 7, Caldwell 7, Council 3, H. Rivers 2.

River Bluff 58, Pelion 36

River Bluff scorers: Windom 5, Spencer 5, Matthews 7, Gary 4. Nixon 4, Reeves 9, Price 5, Andrew Robinson 11,, Reeves 8.

Pelion scorers: Nico Austin 15, Dayron Keith 12, Davis 4, Dwyer 5.

Lexington 71, Chapin 55

Lexington scorers: Vandergeest 9, Mason Carver 28, Green 3, Long 3, Corley 8, Tyler Reed 18

Chapin scorers: Beckett 5, Bird 8, Fisher 6, Kerr 5, McNeal 10, Keeton 6, Lovett 14.

Airport 52, CA Johnson 24

Airport scorers: Jordan Robinson 13, Jamison 9, Dillon 6, Ford 6, Lawrence 4, Howell 4, Campbell 3, Melidor 3, Canada 2, Boozer 2

CA Johnson scorers: Demetrius Livingston 11, Lowery 4, Hammond 3, Chinn 2, Johnson 2, Huggins 2

LATE TUESDAY

Irmo 67, Greer 55

Irmo scorers: Winston Hill 17, Hasuan Rivers 14, Heath 8, Dorrah 8, B. Rivers 6, Caldwell 6, Washington 5, Williams 3

Ben Lippen 73, Northside 45

Northside scorers: Darius Porter 7, Evan Gebhard 3, Nathanial Smith 2, Seth McNulty 6, Fulton Bryant 6. Trenton Jordan 5, Donny Chiariel 16

Ben Lippen scorers: Riley Reasons 4, Jack Wegren 15, Miles Raven 2, Will Cureton 17, Javian Bellamy 3, Ryan McCray 9, Aaron Oelhafen 8, Henry Bolin 6, Caleb Long 3, Chris Haynesworth 3, Alden Gibbs 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westwood 83, West Florence 47

Westwood scorers: Unique Drake 22, Malayziah Etheredge 17, Mya Belton 10, Lockett 9, Leveretter 7, Frederick 5, Mines 5, Scott 3, Simon 3, Ray 2

West Florence scorers: Shakaylah Cohen 16, Giles 8, Richardson 6, T. Williamson 5, Stewart 3, Bradley 3, Burgess 2, S. Williamson 2, Goodman 2

LATE TUESDAY

Westwood 79, East Clarendon 23

Westwood scorers: Unique Drake 20, Malayziah Etheredge 16, Maliyah Lockett 15, Mya Belton 11, Leveretter 9, Frederick 8

East Clarendon scorers: Cooper 9, Anderson 6, Timmons 4, Floyd 2, Garris 2

