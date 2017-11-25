Midlands boys high school basketball capsules

Airport
Coach: Jimmy Kinard (24th season, 11th at Airport)
Last Year’s Record: 8-14
Key Players Lost: CJ Wright
Key Returnees: Calvin Ford, Nygel Boozer, Brando Jamison, Jordan Robinson
A.C. Flora
Coach: Joshua Staley
Last Year’s Record: 16-11
Key Players Lost: James Reese, Christian Brown, Deshawn Thomas, Thomas Hollingsworth
Key Returnees: Diamante Brown, Zach Foulks, Daniel Harper-Finney
Newcomers to Watch: Quincy Riley, RJ Mobley, Patrick Iriel
Ben Lippen
Coach: John Combs
Last Year’s Record: 8-17
Key Players Lost: Garrison Moore, Seth Hester, Mela Yunna
Key Returnees: Ryan McCray, Javian Bellamy, Will Cureton
Blythewood
Coach: Zeke Washington
Last Years Record: 22-6
Key Players Lost: Keith Matthews, Josh Bowers, Kameron Riley, Khaili Shakir-Harris, Jacobi Bailey, Sekwan Jenkins
Key Returnees: Charles Jackson, Robert Braswell, Jonathan Breeland
Newcomers to Watch: Travis Thompson
Brookland Cayce
Coach: Robert Wells (sixth year)
Last Year’s Record: 19-9
Key Players Lost: Lloyd Hemming
Key Returnees: Dominique Perry
Newcomers to Watch: Russell Davis,William Taylor, Antonio Reese
Cardinal Newman School
Coach: Phillip Deter (second year)
Last Year’s Record: 19-11
Key Players Lost: Christiaan Jones, Wynston Andrews, Brandon Martin
Key Returnees: Chico Carter Jr, Brandon Pirie, Daniel Dunlap, Patrick Reedy, Josh Beadle
Newcomers to Watch: Bryson Earle,Terrell Flemming, Antonio Lorick Jr.
Chapin
Coach: Mark Snelgrove (19th season, second at Chapin)
Key Players Lost: Alex Stewart
Key Returnees: Conrad Kerr, Chase Haywood, Jason Graves, Sam Beckett, Lawton Lovett
Newcomers to Watch: Michael McNeal, Cameron Chapman
Covenant Classical Christian
Coach: Lecon Murphy
Last Year’s Record: 17-4
Key Players Lost: Javonte Cooke, Seth McNulty
Key Returnees: Richard Moseley, Aaron Elliott
Newcomers to Watch: Kobe Franklin, Re’Quis Johnson
Dreher
Coach: Stephen Moore
Last Year’s Record: 15-7
Key Players Lost: Dreshaun Jones
Key Returnees: TJ Brown, Simon Grant, Trent Clarke, AJ Meyers
Newcomers to Watch: Jalen Darby
Dutch Fork
Coach: Bret Jones (23rd year, first at Dutch Fork)
Last Year’s Record: 16-9
Key Players Lost: Jordan Davis, Deuce Dean
Key Returnees: Kerry Eaddy
Newcomers to Watch: Austin Gilliard, Jalin Hyatt
Eau Claire
Coach: Herbert Hunter (2 years)
Last Year’s Record: 8-14
Key Players Lost: Jarquise Gunter
Key Returnees: Robert Johnson, Garret Crouder
Newcomers to Watch: Asanti Price, Javon Randolph, Yashur Bell, Anthony Flager, Paterro Brown, Kenny Robinson
Fairfield Central
Coach: Brian Sanders
Last Year’s Record: 6-14
Key Players Lost: Chandon Davis and Audwin Armstrong
Key returnees: Zackery Sease, MonQuayveous McBride. William Barber
Newcomers to Watch: Montraivis White, Desmond Crumblin
Gray Collegiate
Coach: Dion Bethea
Last Year’s Record: 17-8
Key Players Lost: Jalek Felton
Key Returnees: Juwan Gary, Tommy Bruner, Khalil Robinson, Mike Marsh
Newcomers to Watch: Jalil Robinson, Mezziah Oakman, Ty Rivers
Hammond
Coach: David Ross
Last Year’s Record: 17-12
Key Players Lost: Jack Theodore, Tre Neal
Key returnees: Lucas Prickett, Cleo Canty, Josh Lipsitz, Isaiah Washington, Trent Green, Austin Prickett
Newcomers to watch: Jordan Burch, Tucker Toman
Heathwood Hall
Coach: Jeff Whalen (20th year)
Last Year’s Record: 18-9
Key Players Lost: Josh Caldwell
Key Returnees: Matthew Lee, Justice Hill, DQ Joseph, Graham Kemper, Isaiah Caldwell
Newcomers to Watch: Cameron Carraway
Irmo
Coach: Tim Whipple (36th year)
Last Year’s Record: 22-6
Key Returnees: Winston Hill, Trevez Caldwell, Raekwon Heath, Javonte Young, Dominique Dorrah, Julian Edgerson
Newcomers: Hasuan Rivers, Bostun Rivers
Keenan
Coach: Zach Norris
Last Year’s Record: 22-6
Key Players Lost: Tariq Simmons, Dontrell Sligh-Rodgers
Key Returnees: Dillon Jones, Ervin Stone, Latrell Taylor
Lexington
Coach: Bailey Harris (31st season)
Last Year’s Record: 22-7
Key Players Lost: Darius Bryant, Charles Shackleford, Chaase Neuberger, Will Haney, Colby Cain
Key Returnees: Bradley Foulks, Tyler Reed, Mason Carver, Jack Vandergeest
Newcomers to Watch: Logan Thomas
Lower Richland
Coach: Caleb Gaither (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 21-4
Key Players Lost: Ja’Cor Nelson, Clyde Trapp Jr.
Key Returnees: TeVaughn Higgins
Newcomers to Watch: Christian Brown, Quenton Flood, Amon Rice, Shakeer Tatum-McConner, Damajae Hicks
Lugoff-Elgin
Coach: Garrett Knight (fifth year)
Last Year’s Record: 13-9
Key Players Lost: Robert Samuel, Brandon Davis, Marquil Thomas, Elliott Campbell
Key Returnees: Bradwin Salmond, Kevon Roberson
Newcomers to Watch: Arturo Sealy
Mid-Carolina
Coach: Kevin Winch (first year head coach)
Last Year’s Record: 3-19
Key Players Lost: Iyon Thompson, Keenan Boland
Key Returnees: Aynsly Bowers, Rod Byrd, Tyrone Coleman
Newcomers to Watch: Kaleb Boland
Newberry
Coach: Chad Cary
Last Year’s Record: 13-12
Key Players Lost: Pat Wright
Key Returnees: Terrell Rogers, Zay Chalmers, Pat Paul, Tramas Ruff, Jaleel Gilliam, Zymere Epps, Marcus Moore. Tyreese Cromer, Tyriq Goodman
Newcomers to Watch: Nick Paul, Kobe Hardy, Ahmad Willis
Pelion
Coach: David Smith (11th year, second at Pelion)
Last Year’s Record: 14-13
Key Players Lost: Richard Kollie, Travon Alston
Key returnees: Dayrun Keith, Malcolm Davis
Newcomers to Watch: Ethan Davis, Deshontez Gray
Richland Northeast
Coach: Lucas Hargrove (first year)
Last Year’s Record: 9-13
Key Returnees: Nate Robinson
Newcomers to Watch: Norman Nowell, Daniel Montgomery
Ridge View
Coach: Yerrick Stoneman (second year)
Last Year’s Record: 17-8
Key Players Lost: Kaiden Rice, Josiah Coatie, Tre’ High
Key Returnees: Walyn Napper, Malcolm Wilson
Newcomers to Watch: Crosby Harris-James
River Bluff
Coach: Ben Lee (fifth year)
Last Year’s Record: 8-15
Key Players Lost: Aaron Adams, Stephen Kight
Key Returnees: Jeremiah Reeves, Da’mone Spencer
Spring Valley
Coach: Perry Dozier
Last Year’s Record: 12-14
Key Players Lost: Devion Davis
Key Returnees: Julian Smith, Jamal Williams, Rashaad Williams
Newcomers to Watch: Antwan Moore, Maddux Harrell
Swansea
Coach: Chris Register (first year)
Last Year’s Record: 12-15
Key Players Lost: CJ Jackson
Key Returnees: Effix Miller, Keenan Coats, Kendell Brooks
Westwood
Coach: Jeff DiBattisto
Last Year’s Record: 17-9
Key Players Lost: Cam Wormack, Terrance Barnes, Xavier Dobey
Key Returnees: Russell Jones Jr.
Newcomers to Watch: Tyrrell Huff, Zachary Dunlap, Kendall Wormack
White Knoll
Coach: Devin Liferidge (second year)
Last Year’s Record: 5-20
Key Players Lost: Kylie Blackett
Key Returnees: Zach Brabham, Jalen Jennings
Newcomers to Watch: Jaylen Ray, DJ Culbreth
