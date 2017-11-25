Irmo's coach Tim Whipple goes over game plans during a timeout of last year’s Class 5A playoff game against West Florence.
Midlands boys high school basketball capsules

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 05:33 PM

Airport

Coach: Jimmy Kinard (24th season, 11th at Airport)

Last Year’s Record: 8-14

Key Players Lost: CJ Wright

Key Returnees: Calvin Ford, Nygel Boozer, Brando Jamison, Jordan Robinson

A.C. Flora

Coach: Joshua Staley

Last Year’s Record: 16-11

Key Players Lost: James Reese, Christian Brown, Deshawn Thomas, Thomas Hollingsworth

Key Returnees: Diamante Brown, Zach Foulks, Daniel Harper-Finney

Newcomers to Watch: Quincy Riley, RJ Mobley, Patrick Iriel

Ben Lippen

Coach: John Combs

Last Year’s Record: 8-17

Key Players Lost: Garrison Moore, Seth Hester, Mela Yunna

Key Returnees: Ryan McCray, Javian Bellamy, Will Cureton

Blythewood

Coach: Zeke Washington

Last Years Record: 22-6

Key Players Lost: Keith Matthews, Josh Bowers, Kameron Riley, Khaili Shakir-Harris, Jacobi Bailey, Sekwan Jenkins

Key Returnees: Charles Jackson, Robert Braswell, Jonathan Breeland

Newcomers to Watch: Travis Thompson

Brookland Cayce

Coach: Robert Wells (sixth year)

Last Year’s Record: 19-9

Key Players Lost: Lloyd Hemming

Key Returnees: Dominique Perry

Newcomers to Watch: Russell Davis,William Taylor, Antonio Reese

Cardinal Newman School

Coach: Phillip Deter (second year)

Last Year’s Record: 19-11

Key Players Lost: Christiaan Jones, Wynston Andrews, Brandon Martin

Key Returnees: Chico Carter Jr, Brandon Pirie, Daniel Dunlap, Patrick Reedy, Josh Beadle

Newcomers to Watch: Bryson Earle,Terrell Flemming, Antonio Lorick Jr.

Chapin

Coach: Mark Snelgrove (19th season, second at Chapin)

Key Players Lost: Alex Stewart

Key Returnees: Conrad Kerr, Chase Haywood, Jason Graves, Sam Beckett, Lawton Lovett

Newcomers to Watch: Michael McNeal, Cameron Chapman

Covenant Classical Christian

Coach: Lecon Murphy

Last Year’s Record: 17-4

Key Players Lost: Javonte Cooke, Seth McNulty

Key Returnees: Richard Moseley, Aaron Elliott

Newcomers to Watch: Kobe Franklin, Re’Quis Johnson

Dreher

Coach: Stephen Moore

Last Year’s Record: 15-7

Key Players Lost: Dreshaun Jones

Key Returnees: TJ Brown, Simon Grant, Trent Clarke, AJ Meyers

Newcomers to Watch: Jalen Darby

Dutch Fork

Coach: Bret Jones (23rd year, first at Dutch Fork)

Last Year’s Record: 16-9

Key Players Lost: Jordan Davis, Deuce Dean

Key Returnees: Kerry Eaddy

Newcomers to Watch: Austin Gilliard, Jalin Hyatt

Eau Claire

Coach: Herbert Hunter (2 years)

Last Year’s Record: 8-14

Key Players Lost: Jarquise Gunter

Key Returnees: Robert Johnson, Garret Crouder

Newcomers to Watch: Asanti Price, Javon Randolph, Yashur Bell, Anthony Flager, Paterro Brown, Kenny Robinson

Fairfield Central

Coach: Brian Sanders

Last Year’s Record: 6-14

Key Players Lost: Chandon Davis and Audwin Armstrong

Key returnees: Zackery Sease, MonQuayveous McBride. William Barber

Newcomers to Watch: Montraivis White, Desmond Crumblin

Gray Collegiate

Coach: Dion Bethea

Last Year’s Record: 17-8

Key Players Lost: Jalek Felton

Key Returnees: Juwan Gary, Tommy Bruner, Khalil Robinson, Mike Marsh

Newcomers to Watch: Jalil Robinson, Mezziah Oakman, Ty Rivers

Hammond

Coach: David Ross

Last Year’s Record: 17-12

Key Players Lost: Jack Theodore, Tre Neal

Key returnees: Lucas Prickett, Cleo Canty, Josh Lipsitz, Isaiah Washington, Trent Green, Austin Prickett

Newcomers to watch: Jordan Burch, Tucker Toman

Heathwood Hall

Coach: Jeff Whalen (20th year)

Last Year’s Record: 18-9

Key Players Lost: Josh Caldwell

Key Returnees: Matthew Lee, Justice Hill, DQ Joseph, Graham Kemper, Isaiah Caldwell

Newcomers to Watch: Cameron Carraway

Irmo

Coach: Tim Whipple (36th year)

Last Year’s Record: 22-6

Key Returnees: Winston Hill, Trevez Caldwell, Raekwon Heath, Javonte Young, Dominique Dorrah, Julian Edgerson

Newcomers: Hasuan Rivers, Bostun Rivers

Keenan

Coach: Zach Norris

Last Year’s Record: 22-6

Key Players Lost: Tariq Simmons, Dontrell Sligh-Rodgers

Key Returnees: Dillon Jones, Ervin Stone, Latrell Taylor

Lexington

Coach: Bailey Harris (31st season)

Last Year’s Record: 22-7

Key Players Lost: Darius Bryant, Charles Shackleford, Chaase Neuberger, Will Haney, Colby Cain

Key Returnees: Bradley Foulks, Tyler Reed, Mason Carver, Jack Vandergeest

Newcomers to Watch: Logan Thomas

Lower Richland

Coach: Caleb Gaither (second season)

Last Year’s Record: 21-4

Key Players Lost: Ja’Cor Nelson, Clyde Trapp Jr.

Key Returnees: TeVaughn Higgins

Newcomers to Watch: Christian Brown, Quenton Flood, Amon Rice, Shakeer Tatum-McConner, Damajae Hicks

Lugoff-Elgin

Coach: Garrett Knight (fifth year)

Last Year’s Record: 13-9

Key Players Lost: Robert Samuel, Brandon Davis, Marquil Thomas, Elliott Campbell

Key Returnees: Bradwin Salmond, Kevon Roberson

Newcomers to Watch: Arturo Sealy

Mid-Carolina

Coach: Kevin Winch (first year head coach)

Last Year’s Record: 3-19

Key Players Lost: Iyon Thompson, Keenan Boland

Key Returnees: Aynsly Bowers, Rod Byrd, Tyrone Coleman

Newcomers to Watch: Kaleb Boland

Newberry

Coach: Chad Cary

Last Year’s Record: 13-12

Key Players Lost: Pat Wright

Key Returnees: Terrell Rogers, Zay Chalmers, Pat Paul, Tramas Ruff, Jaleel Gilliam, Zymere Epps, Marcus Moore. Tyreese Cromer, Tyriq Goodman

Newcomers to Watch: Nick Paul, Kobe Hardy, Ahmad Willis

Pelion

Coach: David Smith (11th year, second at Pelion)

Last Year’s Record: 14-13

Key Players Lost: Richard Kollie, Travon Alston

Key returnees: Dayrun Keith, Malcolm Davis

Newcomers to Watch: Ethan Davis, Deshontez Gray

Richland Northeast

Coach: Lucas Hargrove (first year)

Last Year’s Record: 9-13

Key Returnees: Nate Robinson

Newcomers to Watch: Norman Nowell, Daniel Montgomery

Ridge View

Coach: Yerrick Stoneman (second year)

Last Year’s Record: 17-8

Key Players Lost: Kaiden Rice, Josiah Coatie, Tre’ High

Key Returnees: Walyn Napper, Malcolm Wilson

Newcomers to Watch: Crosby Harris-James

River Bluff

Coach: Ben Lee (fifth year)

Last Year’s Record: 8-15

Key Players Lost: Aaron Adams, Stephen Kight

Key Returnees: Jeremiah Reeves, Da’mone Spencer

Spring Valley

Coach: Perry Dozier

Last Year’s Record: 12-14

Key Players Lost: Devion Davis

Key Returnees: Julian Smith, Jamal Williams, Rashaad Williams

Newcomers to Watch: Antwan Moore, Maddux Harrell

Swansea

Coach: Chris Register (first year)

Last Year’s Record: 12-15

Key Players Lost: CJ Jackson

Key Returnees: Effix Miller, Keenan Coats, Kendell Brooks

Westwood

Coach: Jeff DiBattisto

Last Year’s Record: 17-9

Key Players Lost: Cam Wormack, Terrance Barnes, Xavier Dobey

Key Returnees: Russell Jones Jr.

Newcomers to Watch: Tyrrell Huff, Zachary Dunlap, Kendall Wormack

White Knoll

Coach: Devin Liferidge (second year)

Last Year’s Record: 5-20

Key Players Lost: Kylie Blackett

Key Returnees: Zach Brabham, Jalen Jennings

Newcomers to Watch: Jaylen Ray, DJ Culbreth

Lou Bezjak

