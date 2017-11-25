Midlands preseason boys, girls high school basketball polls

A look at the Midlands boys and girls preseason basketball polls as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper (records and rankings are from end of last season):
Boys Top 10
Team
Rec.
Rank
1. Keenan
22-6
3
2. Lower Richland
21-4
1
3. Gray Collegiate
17-8
5
4. Blythewood
22-6
2
5. Irmo
22-6
4
6. Ridge View
17-8
8
7. Newberry
13-12
NR
8. Brookland-Cayce
18-9
6
9. Cardinal Newman
19-11
10
10. Westwood
17-9
NR
Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora, Dreher
Never miss a local story.
Girls Top 10
Team
Rec.
Rank
1. Spring Valley
20-7
4
2. Westwood
19-6
8
3. Ridge View
22-4
3
4. Richland Northeast
19-7
7
5. Swansea
22-1
6
6. Newberry
24-5
1
7. Batesburg-Leesville
22-3
5
8. A.C. Flora
14-11
NR
9. Keenan
17-5
10
10. Cardinal Newman
18-7
NR
Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Irmo, Lower Richland
Comments