Keenan's Latrell Taylor (12) drives to the basket as Burke's Anthony Hill (22) defends during their Class 2A Boys State Championship. Keenan begins season ranked No. 1 in the The State’s Boys Preseason High School Basketball poll.
High School Basketball

Midlands preseason boys, girls high school basketball polls

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 25, 2017 07:28 PM

A look at the Midlands boys and girls preseason basketball polls as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper (records and rankings are from end of last season):

Boys Top 10

Team

Rec.

Rank

1. Keenan

22-6

3

2. Lower Richland

21-4

1

3. Gray Collegiate

17-8

5

4. Blythewood

22-6

2

5. Irmo

22-6

4

6. Ridge View

17-8

8

7. Newberry

13-12

NR

8. Brookland-Cayce

18-9

6

9. Cardinal Newman

19-11

10

10. Westwood

17-9

NR

Others receiving votes: A.C. Flora, Dreher

Girls Top 10

Team

Rec.

Rank

1. Spring Valley

20-7

4

2. Westwood

19-6

8

3. Ridge View

22-4

3

4. Richland Northeast

19-7

7

5. Swansea

22-1

6

6. Newberry

24-5

1

7. Batesburg-Leesville

22-3

5

8. A.C. Flora

14-11

NR

9. Keenan

17-5

10

10. Cardinal Newman

18-7

NR

Others receiving votes: Fairfield Central, Irmo, Lower Richland

