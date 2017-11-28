Zion Williamson earns national preseason honor

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson picked up a national honor Monday.
Williamson was named to USA Today preseason boys’ basketball team. He is part of the 20-person team, which includes Duke commits RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish and Oregon commit Bol Bol.
Williamson is the No. 2 recruit in the country and is uncommitted Clemson, South Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina remain in the mix for Williamson. The senior is averaging 37.5 points and 16.5 rebounds through two games this season.
Spartanburg Day hosts Carolina Day on Tuesday.
USA Today American Family Insurance preseason boys basketball team
RJ Barrett, Montverde (Fla.), Jordan Brown, Prolific Prep (Calif.), Moses Brown, Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.), Bol Bol, Findlay Prep (Nev.), Vernon Carey, University School (Fla.), Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park (Ill.), Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill (Va.), Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.), Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.), Reggie Perry, Thomasville (Ga.), Immanuel Quickly, John Carroll (Md.), Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (NJ), Cammeron Reddish, Westtown (Pa.), Will Richardson, Oak Hill (Va.), Simi Shittu, Vermont Academy (Vt.), Javonte Smart, Scotlandville (La.), Jalen Smith, Mount St. Joseph (Md.), Coby White, Greenfield (NC).
