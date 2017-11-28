Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson dunks as Hammond's Josh Lopez (23) and Austin Prickett (11) defend during the second half action Nov. 21.
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson dunks as Hammond's Josh Lopez (23) and Austin Prickett (11) defend during the second half action Nov. 21. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Spartanburg Day's Zion Williamson dunks as Hammond's Josh Lopez (23) and Austin Prickett (11) defend during the second half action Nov. 21. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

High School Basketball

Zion Williamson earns national preseason honor

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

November 28, 2017 10:02 AM

Spartanburg Day’s Zion Williamson picked up a national honor Monday.

Williamson was named to USA Today preseason boys’ basketball team. He is part of the 20-person team, which includes Duke commits RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish and Oregon commit Bol Bol.

Williamson is the No. 2 recruit in the country and is uncommitted Clemson, South Carolina, Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina remain in the mix for Williamson. The senior is averaging 37.5 points and 16.5 rebounds through two games this season.

Spartanburg Day hosts Carolina Day on Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

USA Today American Family Insurance preseason boys basketball team

RJ Barrett, Montverde (Fla.), Jordan Brown, Prolific Prep (Calif.), Moses Brown, Archbishop Molloy (N.Y.), Bol Bol, Findlay Prep (Nev.), Vernon Carey, University School (Fla.), Ayo Dosunmu Morgan Park (Ill.), Darius Garland, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.), Keldon Johnson, Oak Hill (Va.), Tre Jones, Apple Valley (Minn.), Romeo Langford, New Albany (Ind.), Reggie Perry, Thomasville (Ga.), Immanuel Quickly, John Carroll (Md.), Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (NJ), Cammeron Reddish, Westtown (Pa.), Will Richardson, Oak Hill (Va.), Simi Shittu, Vermont Academy (Vt.), Javonte Smart, Scotlandville (La.), Jalen Smith, Mount St. Joseph (Md.), Coby White, Greenfield (NC).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Christian Brown discusses recruiting, getting ready for first season at Lower Richland

    Christian Brown transferred from A.C. Flora to Lower Richland in summer and is looking to help the Diamond Hornets to a state championship run.

Christian Brown discusses recruiting, getting ready for first season at Lower Richland

Christian Brown discusses recruiting, getting ready for first season at Lower Richland 2:34

Christian Brown discusses recruiting, getting ready for first season at Lower Richland
Zion Williamson shows his style at home opener 0:25

Zion Williamson shows his style at home opener
Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

View More Video