Friday’s Midlands high school basketball scoreboard

Girls basketball
Saluda 54, Ninety Six 21
S: Carroll 2, Andrea Coates 12, Kalisha Hill 15, Daniels 6, Ouzts 3, Holland 5, Watson 8, Lott 3. NS: Griffin 1, Hill 2, Gillard 2, Louden 2, Sullivan 2, Makayla Booker 10, Barr 2.
Northwood 51, Gray Collegiate 31
GC: Barkins 9, Shoop 1, Wilder 9, Potts 7, Samuel 5. NA: Ravyn Mitchell 13, Carrington Simpson 12, Halverson 7, Harris 2, Rogers 3, Bostick 6, Maningault 8.
Lexington 51, Aiken 33
L: Olivia Thompson 27, Al. Langford 6 , Ay. Langford 5, Miller 5.
Great Falls 32, C.A. Johnson 29
CAJ: Tiana Davis 11, Taylor 9, Stroy 7, Gadson 2. GF: Floyd 16, Adams 5, Trotter 4, Woods 2, Canty 2, Jordan 2, Cloud 1.
Westwood 75, Fairfield Central 15
W: Unique Drake 14, Ja'Mari Frederick 14, Nyah Leveretter 11, Mya Belton 11, Malayziah Etheredge 11, Ray 7, Lockett 7
Spring Valley 72, Ridge View 51
Dreher 49, Blythewood 25
Boys basketball
Airport 66, White Knoll 33
A: Nygel Boozer 16, Calvin Ford 15, Jordan Robinson 12, Campbell 7, Lawrence 7, Canada 4, Melidor 4, Dillon 2, Stone 1. WK: Watson 9, Cox 7, Jennings 6, Ravugo 5, Ray 4, Martin 1, Sutton 1.
Westwood 61, Fairfield Central 39
W: Ta'jay Dunlap 16, Tyrrell Huff 15, Jones 9, Turner 6, Coleman 3, Watson 3, Stroman 5,Wormack 2, Peachers 2. FC: Davis 6, Peay 4, Sease 5, Mazyck 2, William Barber 10, McBride 7, White 5.
Great Falls 60, C.A. Johnson 36
Dreher 60, Blythewood 59
Gilbert 60, Batesburg-Leesville 45
G: Manny Bright 29, Cintron 4, Tolen 8, Cook 4, Corley 1, Gore 5, Williams 9. BL: Jontavious Merritt 12, Wayman Gilliam 11, Butler 4, K. Williams 5, L. Williams 2, Hendrix 4, Dennis 7.
Lugoff-Elgin 71, Camden 67
LE: Kevon Roberson 28, Bradwin Salmond 17, ZarriusSalmond 11, Sealy 9.
Richard Winn 56, Palmetto Christian 15
RW: Bickett 6, Hudson Wade14, Noah Edwards 13, Taylor 1, Will Carvalho 11 Gibbons 5, Russell 6, Caldwell 2. PC: Austin 1, Carter 6, Blumer 3, Clarke 5.
Eau Claire 60, Columbia 37
EC: Gibbs 3, Price 4, Howell 5, Brown 7, Javon Randolph 10, Robert Johnson 12, Garret Crouder 19. C: Martin 1, Tucker 2, McGee 2, Blocker 3, Durby 4, Miller 6, Puch 6, Copland 6 Dorsey 7
Ridge View 68, Spring Valley 49
RV: Javon Anderson 14, Crosby Harris-James 17, Wayln Napper 15. Brennen Bynum 9, Joseph McKenny 6, Tyler Rice 4, Malcolm Wilson 2, Senika McKie 1
Aiken 64, Lexington 41
