Bol Bol, 7-foot-3 son of the late Manute Bol, takes his shoe game to new heights

Bol Bol gives team spark off the bench in Chick-fil-A Classic Findlay Prep's Bol Bol scored 24 points with nine rebounds off the bench to defeat Paul VI Catholic in the Chick-fil-a basketball tournament at Richland Northeast High School on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Bol is a son of former NBA player Manute Bol. Findlay Prep's Bol Bol scored 24 points with nine rebounds off the bench to defeat Paul VI Catholic in the Chick-fil-a basketball tournament at Richland Northeast High School on Thursday, Dec 21, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Bol is a son of former NBA player Manute Bol. Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@thestate.com

