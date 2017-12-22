More Videos

High School Basketball

Report: Zion Williamson to miss more time with injury

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

December 22, 2017 05:48 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Fans wanting to see Zion Williamson will have to wait a little longer.

According to USA Today, the Spartanburg Day standout is expected to be out until January as he recovers from a foot injury. Williamson suffered the injury with 1:47 left against Hammond on Nov. 21 when he landed awkwardly.

After the game, SDS coach Lee Sartor said it didn’t appear to be serious but Williamson hasn’t played since and was in a walking boot for a while.

“The doctor told me that I need to rest it until it’s back to 100 percent,” Williamson told USA Today. “He wants me to be cautious with it so I have to look at the big picture and be smart.”

Williamson’s injury means he won’t be able to play in next week’s Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach and miss out on the possible matchup against Montverde Academy (Fla.) and RJ Barrett, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country according to ESPN. Williamson is ranked No. 2. The two teams would have likely met in the second round of the tournament.

Williamson missed time over the summer AAU circuit with a knee injury but came back at the end of the summer. The five-star prospect has yet to make a college decision but Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina and Clemson are in the mix.

